Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named the Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year Wednesday for the second time in his career.

Stroud led the Big Ten behind 3,340 passing yards and 37 touchdowns this season. He started all 12 games in his second year as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, completing 66.2 percent of his passes and throwing for at least five touchdowns in four games.

An Ohio State quarterback has been named the conference quarterback of the year for a seventh-straight season and offensive player of the year for a fifth.

Following a second season in which he led the conference in passing efficiency, Stroud’s 176.24 rating this year led the NCAA.

Stroud also contends for a second trip to the Heisman Trophy ceremony, which will take place Dec. 10. He finished fourth among finalists a season ago, and Stroud has the second-best odds to win college football’s top award, according to BetMGM Sportsbook.