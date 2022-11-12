The ‘Shoe became a snow globe at points as No. 2 Ohio State led wire-to-wire and defeated Indiana 56-14 Saturday.

One week after gusty winds and sporadic rain at Northwestern forced the Buckeyes to a season-low 76 passing yards, Ohio State (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) struck its balance and threw for 322 yards and ran for 340 more.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud capped a 21-point first quarter behind two passing touchdowns, a 6-yard toss to second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka and a 58-yarder to second-year wideout Marvin Harrison Jr.

First-year running back Dallan Hayden scored the second touchdown of his season and his first since Week 3 with a 14-yard dash in the first quarter.

Hayden garnered 19 carries after starting running back third-year Miyan Williams exited with an apparent leg injury in the first half. Williams had 147 rushing yards and two touchdowns, both his most since Week 5.

Ohio State’s defense kept pressure on Indiana throughout the afternoon, as it began the game with three-consecutive three-and-outs. Fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers led the Buckeyes with 10 tackles.

Third-year safety Lathan Ransom blocked a punt midway through the third quarter, leading the Buckeyes to take possession at the Hoosiers’ 2-yard line.

Indiana captured a first down for the first time on its fourth possession, as redshirt sophomore quarterback Dexter Williams II rushed 16 yards and threw 49 more to set up the Hoosiers inside the red zone.

Dexter Williams found Hoosiers junior wide receiver Andison Coby on a 7-yard touchdown reception, getting Indiana on the scoreboard as 4 seconds remained in the first quarter. Williams finished with 107 passing yards and two scores through the air.

Babb’s moment a long time coming

With 8:49 left in the fourth quarter, graduate wide receiver Kamryn Babb caught an 8-yard touchdown, which was the first of his Buckeyes career.

One of Ohio State’s six captains and this season’s Block “O” jersey recipient, Babb joined the Buckeyes program in 2018.

He suffered four ACL tears which forced him to miss three full seasons.

His touchdown Saturday also marked the first reception of his Ohio State career.

Lockdown defense

In the first half, Ohio State forced Indiana to six three-and-outs, which tied the Buckeyes’ season high originally set against Arkansas State Week 2.

Ohio State allowed 147 yards in the first half and 269 after four quarters.

New starter on offensive line

Third-year offensive lineman Josh Fryar earned the first start of his career Saturday at right tackle.

He started in place of fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones, who was listed as a game-time decision.

Running backs injuries continue to pile up

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson already wouldn’t play against the Hoosiers, being listed as unavailable on the pregame status report. It marked his second-straight missed game, and Henderson was on the field with a walking boot on his left foot.

Injuries continued for Ohio State as third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum, who’s practiced “full time” with the running backs over the last several weeks according to head coach Ryan Day, was listed as a game-time decision. Trayanum didn’t take the field against Indiana.

Miyan Williams exited the game for the second time in three weeks, this time with a leg injury. He departed the game at then-No. 13 Penn State with a hand injury.

Up next

Ohio State will travels to College Park, Maryland, and contests the Terrapins Nov. 19. Time and broadcast network are yet to be announced.