Every year, a clock in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center counts down toward kickoff between Ohio State and Michigan.

Since 2012, “The Game” clock had ticked toward when Ohio State would eventually defeat Michigan, prevailing in eight-straight matchups.

Last season, it didn’t end in victory.

“When you live this year-round, it hurts,” head coach Ryan Day said.

When No. 5 Michigan upset No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 on Nov. 27, 2021, it ended the Buckeyes’ streaks of four-straight Big Ten Championships and back-to-back College Football Playoff appearances.

Despite an 11-2 record and Rose Bowl victory, last season wasn’t deemed a success by Day and Ohio State’s standards.

“Maybe at some places, 11-2 with a Rose Bowl victory is a good year — it isn’t at Ohio State,” Day said. “Our three goals are: beat the team up north, win the Big Ten Championship, win the national championship. That’s the goal. Those three didn’t happen last year.”

The Buckeyes heard others question their youth and inexperience, as they replaced 13 starters from its 2020 team that advanced to the CFP National Championship.

Ohio State hired former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to the same position, making a change toward its defense that allowed nearly 373 yards and 23 points per game in 2021.

Knowles notably has changed the Buckeye defense to consistently feature four defensive linemen, two linebackers and five defensive backs. He’s also added a wrinkle he brought with him from previous coaching stops in the “Jack” position, which is a hybrid linebacker that can line up front in run defense and drop back into coverage.

Day said he hoped Ohio State’s coaching change could see them playing top-10 defense, and Knowles upped the ante by saying in the preseason that he expects a “top-five defense.” Knowles said the Buckeyes are progressively adding to their defense with new concepts and plays, saying they’re “ahead of schedule” as the month of November is underway.

“Everything is about habits that become a lifestyle, so we want to stop every team on every possession of every game,” Knowles said. “The way we play has got to be an every day, every game thing where you expect to stop, when you compete to stop them, on that series because when the time comes that you need it that’s all you’ll know.”

The Buckeyes heard criticism over the offseason. They heard about how they lacked toughness in the loss to Michigan, and they heard about it from their rivals.

Former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis said on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show Nov. 29, 2021, the Wolverines knew they could “out-tough” Ohio State, and it led to victory.

“They’re a good team. They’re a finesse team — they’re not a tough team,” Gattis said. “And so we knew that going into the game that we can out-physical them, we can out-tough them, and that was going to be the key to the game.”

But the Buckeyes aren’t listening to what others are saying about them this season.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud said the Buckeyes “don’t really listen” to external expectations, and Day said “We’ve always said it’s about us.” Winning the next game week in and week out is Ohio State’s top priority, and Day said the Buckeyes must avoid looking past their next opponent.

“Our goals are still our goals,” Day said. “If we don’t maximize every single minute of the day this week, then it doesn’t matter.”

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. said Ohio State’s “competitive stamina” motto has shown itself this season, such as the fourth-quarter comeback at then-No. 13 Penn State and in unfavorable weather at Northwestern.

Harrison said the Buckeyes must do what’s necessary to “put ourselves in the best position” because Ohio State “can’t lose any upcoming games.”

“We can’t look too forward to the game at the end of the month, so each day we try to take it day by day, get better,” Harrison said. “Lot to work on even though we have success and the wins, things like that. There’s still always issues.”

Day said toughness isn’t something that appears overnight but has been something of which Ohio State has taken note.

“I think you can see that our guys have played physical. That’s something that we’ve taken a lot of pride in this year,” Day said. “I think if you’ve seen some of the teams we played and talked to the teams we played, you’ve recognized how hard, how tough we’ve played.”

Last season, Ohio State and Michigan met for the first time in a new chapter of the rivalry after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancelation of “The Game” in 2020.

This season? All the chips are in.

“I think where all the chips fall, they’re going to fall, and hopefully we’re hoisting the big trophy at the end,” third-year offensive lineman Luke Wypler said. “The tough team is going to win any given Saturday, so for us, it’s just that’s the measure. It’s how tough can you be week in and week out?”