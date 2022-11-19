The Buckeyes face their final road challenge of the regular season, and will be without third-year running back Miyan Williams and nine others at Maryland.

Head coach Ryan Day said No. 2 Ohio State will rely on its running back depth against the Terrapins as its rivalry matchup against No. 3 Michigan looms one week away.

Second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson is available for the first time in two games after dealing with a foot injury. Henderson and third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum, who recently began practicing “full time” with the ball-carriers but missed last week’s game against Indiana, will likely carry the load at Maryland.

Ohio State will also be without third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and Day said he has “no update” regarding the Buckeye wideout’s leg injury that’s limited him to two games this season.

Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones will likely return to his post at right tackle, where third-year offensive lineman Josh Fryar made the first start of his career in place of Jones against the Hoosiers.

The full status report is below.

Unavailable

RB TC Caffey

CB Lloyd McFarquhar

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II

RB Miyan Williams