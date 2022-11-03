For their fifth studio album, Turnover wanted to release a project they could safely say is their most dynamic yet. The Virginia Beach-based indie-rock band formed back in 2009 and began making a name for themselves after signing to Run for Cover Records in 2012. Since then, they have released four full-length studio albums — including “Magnolia,” “Good Nature,” “Altogether” and their most successful album to date “Peripheral Vision.” The band currently has nearly 700,000 monthly listeners and over 270,000 followers, according to Spotify. Turnover is set to release their fifth album, “Myself in the Way” Nov. 4 and begin touring in Boston Nov. 5. Austin Getz, vocalist of Turnover, said “Peripheral Vision” is the album that jump-started their growth as a band. “We weren’t certain about how it would be but people ended up loving it and that’s when we started getting a lot more opportunities,” Getz said. “We saw a whole lot of growth, we went from playing small clubs and stuff to playing theater-sized rooms.” Turnover has consistently released albums two years apart, with “Magnolia” releasing in 2013, “Peripheral Vision” in 2015, “Good Nature” in 2017 and “Altogether” in 2019, according to Spotify. “Myself in the Way” breaks the cycle with its 2022 release date, which Getz attributes to the pandemic. “This record will be three years between ‘Altogether,’ which is the longest it’s ever been. But I think because of that, I think it’s our best album to date,” Getz said. The extra time between albums due to the pandemic allowed the band to record more songs and focus on the production quality of “Myself in the Way,” Getz said. “I would say there’s a song for everybody on this record, probably a song for a lot of different types of moods,” Getz said. “And I would say it’s our most dimensional record as well. It’s got a lot of thicker arrangements, musically. And I would say we paid the most attention to the production of it, so it’s the most interesting sonically also.” “Myself in the Way” also includes Turnover’s first collaborations on an album from Brendan Yates of Turnstile and Bre Morell of Temple of Angels, Getz said. “It was just super organic. And we were just asking our friends if they’d want to input their artistry onto our songs and collaborate,” Getz said. “The older we get, that’s one of the most fun things to do, just collaborate with our other friends who make art.” Getz said this is also their first large-scale tour since the pandemic, although they’ve performed more unconventional venues in the past year. “It was really cool to kind of, like, do some tours that were kind of markets that we’ve never been to and play to people that possibly don’t get to see us as much,” Getz said. “But it’ll be really cool to go back out and do a full U.S. tour and play big rooms for the first time since basically 2019.” Getz said he’s excited to do another U.S. tour and perform “Myself in the Way” as a testament to how far Turnover has come over the course of their career. However, listeners may find the album also pays homage to some of their previous work. “I would say that this is probably our most unique in every way record, than any of the previous albums, it’s the most different from any of the others,” Getz said. “But from people that I’ve talked to, I’ve actually heard that they feel in a certain way it touches on some certain similarities to ‘Peripheral Vision,’ and some of the maybe more emotional stuff earlier in our career.” Getz said he aims to put on a performance fans are able to have fun at and wants to continue exploring the band’s sound. Turnover will perform live in Columbus at The Bluestone Nov. 13. “I think we’re going to keep doing what we’ve always done,” Getz said. “It’s just making music that’s authentic to what we’re listening to. We have a bunch of songs in the chamber because we had all of COVID to write together, and write songs. So, hopefully it’s not too long before we have some more stuff lined up.”













