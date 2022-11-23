Athletics director Gene Smith and the department of athletics released a statement Tuesday, apologizing to the Michigan State ice hockey player who claimed to have been called racial slurs by an Ohio State player.

The statement comes one day after Jagger Joshua accused a member of the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during a game in East Lansing Nov. 11. Smith in the statement identified senior forward Kamil Sadlocha as the player who was accused of using the slurs, and he has now returned home and “will not practice or compete at this time.”

Joshua tweeted a statement that said an official heard the slur and assessed a game misconduct penalty. Sadlocha received a game misconduct penalty in the second period of the Ohio State-Michigan State game Nov. 11 which ejected him from the game.

“I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology to Jagger Joshua,” Smith said. “On behalf of Ohio State University, I am so sorry.”

Sadlocha played in both Ohio State’s games against Notre Dame Friday and Saturday.

An investigation by the Big Ten Conference followed after the Nov. 11 game, and a Buckeye spokesperson said the Ohio State department of athletics and the Big Ten met “a resolution” after they worked “collaboratively” in response to the allegation.

“No student or student-athlete should experience hatred or racism, and everyone should feel welcome,” Smith said. “I have spoken with Michigan State Athletic Director Alan Haller, and I’m thankful Jagger is getting the support he needs.”

The Big Ten stated Monday it supports the penalty given to Sadlocha during the game Nov. 11, but due to “the absence of indisputable evidence presented to the conference” it did not offer any further disciplinary action.

Smith said he will meet with the Ohio State men’s ice hockey team “to discuss our values,” and the team will complete “education on racial sensitivity, diversity, equity, inclusion and the use of respectful dialog.”

“The department and I will support them through this important process,” Smith said.