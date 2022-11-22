Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday.

The Buckeyes (3-1) shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half, shooting 30 percent from the field in the frame. The Aztecs (4-0) were led by senior guard Matt Bradley who scored 18 points, although he fouled out with 2:53 left in the second half.

Ohio State shot 52.8 percent from the field in the second half, but was unable to cut the deficit to under four at any point in the frame. The Aztecs had four players reach double figures in points, including 15 points apiece from junior guards Micah Parrish and Lamont Butler.

Both teams got off to a slow start, with the score 5-0 Ohio State at the first media timeout, as San Diego State started the game 0-of-8 from the floor. The Buckeyes got into a cold stretch, and after Butler hit the first 3-pointer for the Aztecs, Ohio State found itself in a deficit it could not overcome.

The Aztecs went on separate 8-0 and 13-2 scoring runs, with Ohio State unable to find consistent scoring and went into the locker room down 37-26.

The second half did not produce favorable results for the Buckeyes, despite McNeil scoring 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting in the period. The closest Ohio State got was at the 13:28 mark down 51-47.

The Aztecs quickly snuffed the Ohio State rally on back-to-back 3-pointers from Parrish. San Diego State shot 48 percent from beyond the arc, compared to the Buckeyes struggling at 32 percent.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh continued his hot start to the season, contributing 17 points off the bench. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton scored a career-high 13 points and led the Buckeyes with three assists.

Ohio State was outrebounded by San Diego State 37-34 and turned the ball over eight times compared to the Aztecs’ seven. On the other hand, the Buckeyes shot a season-best 14-for-15 from the free throw line, converting at a 93 percent rate.

Junior forward Zed Key’s streak of double-doubles came to an end Monday, with the forward finishing with seven points and three rebounds. Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led all Buckeyes with six rebounds.

Ohio State plays the loser of the matchup between Cincinnati and No. 14 Arizona Tuesday on day 2 of the Maui Invitational. ESPN2 will broadcast.