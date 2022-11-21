The Ohio State men’s soccer team ended its season with a loss to No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium.

A 1-1 score after the second overtime led to a 6-5 win for the Spartans in penalty kicks.

The Buckeyes (11-4-5, 5-3-2 Big Ten) had their best season under head coach Brian Maisonneuve and reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2015. Led by captains junior midfielder Laurence Wootton and redshirt junior defender Owen Sullivan, Ohio State finished third in the Big Ten and made the semifinals of the conference tournament.

The Spartans (14-1-4, 4-0-1 Southern Conference) look to extend their hot streak to six wins versus No. 5 seed Stanford after being crowned Southern Conference regular season and tournament champions.

UNCG dominated the first-half attack with constant pressure and three shots on target but came up scoreless thanks to senior goalkeeper Keagan McLaughlin’s three saves. McLaughlin would finish the match with five saves.

The match remained scoreless until late in the second half. After freshman midfielder Marko Borkovic picked up the first yellow card of the match at the 76th minute and Spartan sophomore midfielder J.C. Ngando missed on target on the set piece, Spartans graduate forward Ismail El Harchi gave UNCG a 1-0 lead at the 77th minute on an assist from senior forwards Maycol Reyes and Marco Afonso.

However, Ohio State responded almost immediately with an 81st-minute goal from junior midfielder Parker Grinstead on an assist from junior defender Deylen Vellios. The match would head to extra time tied at one goal.

In extra time in the NCAA Tournament, teams play a maximum of two, 10-minute overtimes. If a team scores unanswered in either overtime, the match ends. However, if neither time scores, the match is decided by penalty kicks.

This match remained scoreless through two overtimes and was decided by penalty kicks. Both teams made five out of their first six penalty kicks, but Sullivan’s last missed kick was the decider.

UNCG freshman defender Maddox Mallery stepped up and iced the match with the final goal to send the Spartans to the third round.

Ohio State’s four losses were the team’s fewest since its 2007 NCAA Tournament runner-up finish.