The No. 2 Buckeyes hit the road this weekend to Evanston, Illinois, to face Northwestern in a Big Ten conference matchup.

Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh as he recaps headlines around Ohio State athletics, including cross country runner junior Addie Engel winning the Big Ten championship and the Big Ten Field Hockey tournament being hosted in Columbus.

Listen as Sports Editor Jacob Benge, LTV Sports Producer Casey Smith and Assistant LTV Sports Producer Gabe Burggraf join Kishpaugh to discuss the initial College Football Playoff rankings and Ohio State’s trip to Northwestern.