Ohio State isn’t just looking for revenge on the football field but in the “Blood Battle.”



The Versiti Blood Center of Ohio is partnering with Ohio State for its 40th-annual “Blood Battle” with the University of Michigan, which takes place until Nov. 23 on and around campus.

Grace Lear, account representative for Versiti, said all are welcome and encouraged to come donate, and an appointment time is not required.

For students worried about donating or unaware if they can, Lear said everyone who is interested should go to a blood drive as experts will evaluate whether or not someone is eligible. According to the Versiti website, anyone 17 years and older and in good health — without symptoms of cold or flu — may donate blood. Some exceptions can be found online.

“We say, ‘Everybody come out and try to donate,’” Lear said. “We are the expertise that will let you know if you can’t or if you can [give blood], but we do appreciate the support and just trying.”

The Blood Battle, which began in 1982, is different from ordinary blood donation campaigns because of its competitive nature, according to the website. Versiti of Ohio and the Red Cross of Michigan use the competition-style campaign to energize more donors leading up to the Michigan-Ohio State football game. Blood donated by Ohio State competitors goes to the Wexner Medical Center at Ohio State.

This year, both universities aim for 1,500 donations each, according to the website.

The blood drives are taking place with locations varying from the Schottenstein Center to the Ohio Union. All 47 blood drive times and locations can be found on Versiti’s website.

Some people, such as gay or bisexual men who don’t meet FDA requirements or those who weigh less than 110 pounds, may not be permitted to donate blood, according to the website.

Alissa Spears, Versiti account associate representative and a 2021 graduate, said Michigan took home the crown as Blood Battle champion last year, but Ohio State and Versiti are hoping to turn things around.

“[Michigan] won on-and-off the field last year, so we have to make sure we win both,” Spears said.

Spears said while the drives and competition occur annually, this year has more meaning because of blood supply shortages happening nationwide. In January, the Red Cross declared the first-ever “blood crisis” as a result of its “worst blood shortage in over a decade,” according to the organization.

“It’s just really critical all the time, but relation to the pandemic and the decrease of blood supply is really starting to be noticed,” Spears said.

At the time of publication, Michigan is currently in the lead in this year’s Blood Battle with 965 donations, according to Versiti’s website. Ohio State currently has 810 donations.