Victims of former Ohio State physician Richard Strauss claimed Thursday the university will no longer allow those who have not settled abuse lawsuits with Ohio State to testify at future Board of Trustees meetings.

The statements were made during Thursday’s Board of Trustees public session after victims protested the university’s handling of the lawsuits. Steve Snyder-Hill, a victim who attended Ohio State from 1991-2000 and has an active lawsuit against Ohio State for how it handled the abuse, said Thursday’s meeting was the last that the university will allow Strauss victims to speak.

“They’re only going to allow people that have settled with them and have a gag order to speak, and that’s unacceptable,” Snyder-Hill said.

University spokesperson Ben Johnson said in an email the university is developing a new forum for victims to speak to university officials instead of at Board of Trustee meetings.

“As an alternative to addressing the university during Board meetings, after the November 2022 meeting, we will be developing a new forum to allow survivors who have already settled to engage in dialogue with university officials,” Johnson said.

It was not clear if that meant survivors who have not settled would no longer be able to speak at board meetings. The Lantern was unable to get more information beyond that statement.



Johnson said survivors have spoken before the Board of Trustees five times between 2018 and 2022. Most recently, survivors of Strauss — many of whom did not settle with the university — protested and spoke to the Board of Trustees in 2021 about the university’s failure to “do the right thing” by recognizing the harm done by Strauss, cooperating with victims and putting up safeguards to prevent sexual abuse.

Snyder-Hill said the board has not been responsive to the survivors.

“It’s been five years that they’ve been doing this to us, and we’re tired,” Snyder-Hill said. “The trauma that Strauss gave us is one thing, the trauma that the board continues to drag us through for five years is ridiculous.”

Tom Lisy, a former Ohio State wrestler from 1986-88, said in Thursday’s meeting this act is Ohio State’s effort to silence victims.

“What this means is that people who have signed your agreement, which includes a clause that prevents them from speaking negatively about the university, will be allowed to speak to the board going forward,” Lisy said.

Strauss was a team doctor for 17 varsity sports and a physician at the Student Health Center from 1978-1998. An independent investigation concluded that during that time, Strauss sexually abused at least 177 students and student-athletes and that university officials were aware of the abuse and failed to prevent it. Strauss died by suicide in 2005.

Since 2018, more than 500 victims of Strauss — nearly all men — have sued the university for failing to address Strauss’ abuse and harassment.

Over 100 victims, including Snyder-Hill, are still pursuing lawsuits against the university. In September, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous dismissal of a dozen lawsuits against the university for being filed past the two-year statute of limitations for civil sexual abuse cases, enabling victims to argue their cases in court.

A Lantern investigation revealed Ohio State’s administration worked to block legislation to waive the statute of limitations on civil sexual abuse cases for the victims of Strauss.



In an attempt to block litigation, Ohio State responded Sept. 28 by filing for an en banc review, a rare legal technique requiring all 16 judges in the Sixth Circuit to review the case. Further information on the appeal has yet to be revealed.

Before the victims spoke, University President Kristina M. Johnson addressed and apologized to them.



“On behalf of the entire university, I’m deeply sorry,” Kristina M. Johnson said. “Strauss’ actions were a betrayal, and the university’s failure to act at that time remains unacceptable.”

Lisy said the university continues to victimize Strauss’ victims.



“There’s been no change to the response to sexual abuse at this university,” Lisy said. “The way you treated us as students is the way you are treating us as alumni.”



There have been 296 victims who have settled with the university for more than $60 million with the first two settlements announced in May and October 2020, averaging $252,000 per plaintiff. The university established the Strauss Individual Settlement Program in 2020 to provide individual settlements to victims involved in five open cases against them.

Lisy said speaking at Thursday’s public session was not about money, but about justice and accountability.



“If this were about the money, we would have settled,” Lisy said. “It’s about justice, it’s about truth, it’s about preventing this from happening again.”



Gary Avis, a former Ohio State gymnast from 1981-85 who protested to the board in 2021, said the university should take accountability for the events.

“I want them to take responsibility for what happened,” Avis said. “The institution exists, and continues to exist –– the players change, but still, the institution, they still have the responsibility.”