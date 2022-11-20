The No. 8 Ohio State women’s basketball team improved to 4-0 Sunday behind sophomore guard Taylor Thierry’s team-leading 15 points, defeating McNeese State 99-43 at the Schottenstein Center.

McNeese State scored the first basket of the game, but that would be its only lead in the contest. Ohio State responded by going on a 26-0 run in the next five minutes with its full-court press, forcing 16 first quarter turnovers en route to a 35-8 lead.

Head coach Kevin McGuff called off the press to start the second quarter, but his team still controlled the game in the half court. Ohio State still forced nine turnovers and shot an efficient 68 percent to close the half up 60-23.

The third quarter was the closest 10 minute stretch of the game, though Ohio State still extended its lead. The Buckeyes outscored the Cowgirls 18-11 as they cruised into the fourth with a 44-point advantage.

Despite their big lead, the Buckeyes maintained their high defensive energy, holding McNeese State to nine points in the closing quarter to finish off another dominant performance.

After the win against Ohio, McGuff said he wanted to see his team be more efficient on offense, regardless of who the opponent is. The Buckeyes heard his message loud and clear, ending the game shooting 50 percent from the field, an improvement from 38 percent in their last outing.

“As soon as you start picking and choosing who you’re going to show up and have focus for and play hard for, you’re going to get a harsh lesson,” McGuff said. “I thought we showed up ready and imposed our will on the game early.”

It was an all-around team victory and everyone on the roster played in the win. Senior guard Hevynne Bristow received the team’s “dub chain” after scoring seven points and grabbing a team-high eight rebounds.

The Brooklyn, New York, native said receiving the chain was an emotional moment for her.

“I cried a little because, you know, last year I was hurt all season, sick all season,” Bristow said. “It just meant a lot that my work paid off, and my teammates trusted me, my coaches trusted me, and it just felt good to have my back.”

After freshman guard Kaia Henderson scored her first-career points in their last win over Ohio, fellow first-year guard Mya Perry scored her first points as a Buckeye on a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter.

Sophomore guard Emma Shumate scored four points in 12 minutes before leaving the game in the third quarter with an injury. McGuff did not have an update after the game.

Senior forward Eboni Walker played 22 minutes and scored seven points, both season highs. The Syracuse transfer said she is continuing to get more comfortable in her new system and is “honored” and “happy” to be a Buckeye.

“They accepted me as soon as I got here, and as soon as I landed I knew this would be home for me,” Walker said. “Just the bond that I have with my team and the coaches really make this like a different school and a place I get to call home.”

Ohio State faces another in-state opponent when Wright State comes to town at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. The game will be available on BTN+.