The No. 2 Ohio State women’s ice hockey team topped Bemidji State 7-1 Saturday and swept the home series, extending its win streak to four games.

The Buckeyes offense picked up right where it left off Friday, as freshman forward Sloane Matthews found the back of the net less than two minutes after puck drop and put Ohio State ahead early.

Graduate defenseman Sophie Jaques said she enjoys seeing the role of Ohio State’s freshmen expand.

“It’s been great to have the freshmen contribute,” Jaques said. “It was good to see them step up this weekend with a few players missing. They’ve done a good job of fitting in and learning our systems.”

A cross-checking penalty on Bemidji State sophomore defenseman Kendra Fortin put the Beavers in the penalty box and gave the Ohio State power play a chance to work. Less than 10 seconds after the penalty, freshman defenseman Emma Peschel extended the Buckeyes lead to 2-0, beating Bemidji State sophomore goaltender Abbie Thompson.

Just under two minutes later, senior defenseman Hadley Hartmetz found the back of the net off a dump into the Beavers’ zone which trickled past Thompson and put the Buckeyes ahead 3-0. The first period ended with 15 shots for Ohio State to Bemidji State’s six.

Junior forward Jenna Buglioni said the confidence of the Buckeyes offense continues to grow.

“I think it comes from both our offense and our defensive core,” Buglioni said. “I think our girls have such a knack for the net, and I think that’s super important moving forward. It helps build the confidence here this weekend and hopefully it rolls forward.”

The Buckeyes offensive attack did not let up, as less than three minutes into the second period senior forward Jennifer Gardiner extended the lead to 4-0 thanks to an assist from Jaques.

With two assists in Saturday’s game, Jaques earned the Ohio State career record for points by a defenseman.

Seven minutes later, Hartmetz notched her second goal of the day, beating Thompson and putting Ohio State ahead 5-0.

However, the Beavers’ attack did not let up, and Bemidji State took advantage of a tripping call on senior forward Ramsey Parent, with Beavers junior forward Calli Forsberg beating senior goaltender Raygan Kirk and cutting the Buckeye lead to 5-1. Forsberg’s goal ended Ohio State’s three-game shutout streak.

Ohio State’s power play was once again given the opportunity to go to work after a holding penalty on sophomore defenseman Makenna Deering. Jaques capitalized on the power play with a one-timer goal off an assist from graduate defenseman Madison Bizal.

Halfway through the final period, Ohio State’s freshmen once again found the back of the net with defenseman Sydney Morrow’s goal, extending the Buckeye lead to 7-1.

Associate head coach Peter Elander said Ohio State is pleased with its home sweep but will look to improve in its quick turnaround, which includes a home series against Colgate in just three days.

“I think that we divided ice time,” Elander said. “There was a lot of players who haven’t played as many minutes and they got minutes. We didn’t burn their legs.”

Ohio State returns to the ice Tuesday and Wednesday in a home series with Colgate. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. Tuesday and 3 p.m. Wednesday, and the series will livestream on BTN+.