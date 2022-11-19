Senior defensive specialist Kylie Murr surpassed Valeria León’s all-time digs record of 1,795 in the second set Friday at Maryland.

The dig was the 12th of the match and brought Murr’s career total to1,796. Murr finished the match with 23 digs and moved the all-time record to 1,819.

Murr holds the record for most digs in a season with 559, which she reached her freshman season, and the top-two spots of digs per set which she achieved that same year averaging 4.90 in 2019 and 4.42 in 2021.

Murr currently ranks second in the Big Ten, averaging 4.47 digs per set, and is on pace for what would give her the top-three spots all-time. She has surpassed 20 digs eight times this season.

Her career and season high came against Maryland where she found the ball 35 times.