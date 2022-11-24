After losing to then-No. 15 San Diego in September, senior setter Mac Podraza and the rest of the No. 8 Ohio State women’s volleyball team sat down in a players-only meeting to voice their concerns about the season to that point.

Podraza said the team began to rally together after, and credits it as a turning point in the season. Junior defensive specialist Sarah Sue Morbitzer said the loss to Indiana felt the same.

“Our team definitely has always been close, but we’re definitely getting closer throughout this week because of the weekend we had,” Morbitzer said.

The Buckeyes (19-7, 15-3, Big Ten) enter the final weekend of the regular season after dropping two games to unranked Maryland and Indiana, and they sit in third place in the conference.

Their final weekend consists of matches against second-place No. 9 Minnesota Friday and first-place No. 3 Wisconsin Saturday.

Following the loss Sunday, head coach Jen Flynn Oldenburg said there would be a better feeling of how the losses hit the team after Tuesday’s practice. Morbitzer said the team was locked in.

“Everyone came with a really great mindset,” Morbitzer said. “I don’t think it’s affecting us too much. We’re trying to move forward.”

The Buckeyes average a .253 hitting percentage on the season but were held to .156 Sunday. As a team they had 51 assists and were held to 10.2 assists per set.

Podraza collected 41 in the match, 6.2 per set, while averaging 10.91 per set on the year. Podraza said the Buckeyes are only focused on what is in front of them.

“We’re not letting last weekend define us,” Podraza said. “It could be very easy to dwell on two tough losses that hurt some chances, but we’re turning it around and using it to keep pushing forward.”

Ohio State did out-dig its average with 15.80 in its last game against the Hoosiers. Morbitzer had 16 digs in the match, tying her season-high and moving her season total to 181.

The Buckeyes rank first in the Big Ten with 13.1 assists per set, 14.01 kills per set and 15.58 digs per set. Podraza said getting back to Ohio State’s style of volleyball is key for success this weekend.

“Wisconsin and Minnesota are two tough opponents,” Podraza said. “They’re always highly ranked in the Big Ten.”

Minnesota

The Golden Gophers (18-8, 13-5 Big Ten) sit two matches behind Ohio State for third in conference play.

The Buckeyes beat the Golden Gophers in three sets Oct. 12. Prodraza said it was a big win for the team’s chemistry.

“We took our first win against them in my four years, so that was a big deal early in the season,” Podraza said.

Minnesota’s attack will almost certainly come through redshirt sophomore outside hitter Taylor Landfair who at 4.33 ranks first in the Big Ten in kills per set.

Morbitzer said the team’s mentality is what will help them defend against the two top-ten teams.

“We’re really focusing on every contact in the gym, every practice and getting better everyday,” Morbitzer said.

Minnesota is 6-7 against American Volleyball Coaches Association Top-25 ranked teams this season. The Buckeyes are 8-5 in their 13 ranked matchups this year.

Podraza said the team’s out-of-conference schedule was tough by Oldenburg’s design.

“We faced a lot of adversity, and we overcame a lot of things,” Podraza said. “That just puts us in a better position.”

Wisconsin

The Badgers (23-3, 17-1 Big Ten) are in first place in the conference and have not lost since Sept. 25 against Minnesota, winning their last 16.

Podraza said last weekend’s losses do not impact Ohio State’s confidence in a tournament run or in the face of streaking teams.

“We’re capable of beating anybody in the Big Ten, so there’s no intimidation factor,” Podraza said. “It comes down to playing Buckeye volleyball, and we’ll be able to come out on top.”

Wisconsin fifth-year middle blocker Danielle Hart is third in the nation and second in the conference in blocks per set averaging 1.57, while junior middle blocker Caroline Crawford ranks sixth averaging 1.40 per set. As a team the Badgers are second in the Big Ten with 3.01 blocks per set.

Wisconsin also holds its opponents to a .156 hitting percentage, second in the Big Ten, and 11.64 in opponent kills per set which rank fourth. Morbitzer said the team’s full attention is toward this weekend, but knows the challenge in front of them.

“We’ve come a long way, but we’re going to trust our training this weekend, and give it all we have,” Morbitzer said.

Ohio State was tied with Wisconsin for first place in the Big Ten before last weekend. With a Wisconsin loss Friday, a No. 5 Nebraska loss to Minnesota Saturday and an Ohio State weekend sweep, the Buckeyes get the conference based on tiebreakers.

That is the lone scenario that Ohio State can earn the regular-season championship, but Podraza said the team is not worried about the scenarios.

“Good teams take tough losses,” Podraza said. “The team is in that headspace, like, ‘Whatever it takes,’ we’re willing to do it all, and we’re ready to push forward and go win a national championship.”

If Ohio State loses both games, it may lose the chance to host the first rounds of the NCAA Tournament, but the most likely scenarios play out in favor of Wisconsin, which can clinch with a win Friday.

Following the first match of the year against then-No. 2 Texas, Podraza said the goal of the team is a Big Ten Championship. While that may not happen Podraza said the Buckeyes’ goals do go further.

“The way I felt after losing to Indiana is a feeling that I don’t want again, so if that means we have to go all the way to the national championship and win it, show me the dotted line,” Podraza said. “I’ll do whatever it takes.”

Ohio State’s senior night will be celebrated after both matches. The Buckeyes will tip off against Minnesota at 6 p.m. at the Covelli Center Friday. BTN+ will broadcast.