Senior Advisor to the Head Coach Keenan Bailey is expected to become the Buckeyes’ next tight ends coach, Ohio State confirmed Saturday.

Bailey is in his seventh season at Ohio State and first with his current title. He spent the 2019-21 seasons as a quality control coach on offense.

The move comes after Tulsa announced Monday that former offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson will become its next head coach.

Bailey first arrived at Ohio State in 2016, following two seasons at his alma mater Notre Dame as a recruiting analyst.

Among his duties with the Buckeyes’ program have included breakdowns of practice, game and opponent video in addition to the creation and organization of playbooks and video content.

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover said he and Bailey practiced together several times over the offseason as he moved from linebacker to tight end.

“Keenan’s probably the best held secret in this whole entire place,” Stover said. “I love talking to that dude. He helps me so much. He’s just a very, very smart mind in football.”