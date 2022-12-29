First-year linebacker C.J. Hicks journeyed to Ohio State essentially from his own backyard.

Making the trip across Interstate 70 from Dayton, Ohio, to Columbus, Hicks was a five-star recruit from Archbishop Alter High School. He was largely seen as the Buckeyes’ No. 1 prep player from the class of 2022, and he enrolled early in January.

“It’s really a true blessing from God,” Hicks said. “Growing up, it’s like an hour away. And for me, my favorite player growing up was Braxton Miller.”

Hicks made his Buckeye debut against Arkansas State Week 2 and served in a special teams role throughout the season.

Against then-No. 3 Michigan Nov. 26, Hicks injured his knee after the opening kickoff and exited the game. He said he received an MRI the day after the game, and he had to wait until the Monday after for the results.

After 24 hours of waiting, Hicks said “everything came back fine,” and he “didn’t tear anything.” He’s wearing a brace and will do so “for a few more weeks.”

“I’m back to 100 percent,” Hicks said.

Hicks has practiced on defense ahead of the College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia Saturday. He’ll have the chance to represent himself and his home state as the Buckeyes return to the playoff for the first time since 2020.

Hicks said he communicates with his family every day, and his routine helps him stay “locked in and focused.” He also still maintains good contact with friends from Dayton.

“I talk to them if not every day, every other day just to make sure that they know I’m here for them and support them and vice versa,” Hicks said.

Hicks’ arrival at Ohio State was highly anticipated around the Buckeyes program.

Regarded already for his athletic talent, it was Hicks’ work ethic and demeanor that caught the attention of Ohio State’s coaching staff and his teammates in the offseason.

“When you look at him he almost looks like he’s one of the guys who’s been around for a while, so that’s good,” head coach Ryan Day said Aug. 4. “You don’t think of him as a freshman anymore, at least we don’t.”

Bowl week allows Hicks and the Buckeyes a chance to experience Atlanta when not at practice. They visited Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was a pastor, Tuesday. That experience, among places like the College Football Hall of Fame, stood out to Hicks.

“There’s a lot of eye-opening things down here,” Hicks said. “You get to see a lot of new things that you usually would not see up in Columbus or in Dayton, so it’s really a true blessing to be down here and just to experience everything that we have this far.”

With 11 games under his belt, Hicks has gotten familiar with life at Ohio State and the Big Ten Conference. He’s registered six tackles this season.

Hicks has practiced and played as the Will linebacker, and said he anticipates remaining at the position but would “do whatever to help” should a need arise to move under defensive coordinator Jim Knowles to Mike or Sam linebacker.

An increased role will come in the seasons ahead for Hicks, and he’ll continue to complete rehab for his knee injury and ramp back up in practice as No. 4 Ohio State readies for a run at a national championship.

“Everything happens for a reason,” Hicks said. “It’s a blessing.”