Offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson will become the next head coach at Tulsa, the Golden Hurricane athletics department announced Monday.

Wilson, who previously served as head coach at Indiana, departs Ohio State after six seasons as both offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He’ll be introduced as Golden Hurricane head coach in a scheduled news conference Tuesday, according to a release.

The Buckeyes offense finished in the top 10 in the Football Bowl Subdivision in total offense in all six years under Wilson’s guidance. Ohio State topped the NCAA in 2021 behind an average of 561.5 yards per game and posted around 492.7 yards per game to rank No. 6 this season.

Wilson has nearly four decades of coaching experience — including stops at Oklahoma, Northwestern, Miami (Ohio) and as a graduate assistant at North Carolina. He arrived alongside current head coach Ryan Day who took co-offensive coordinator duties in 2017.

Wilson’s son, Toby Wilson, is a second-year offensive lineman at Ohio State, walking on prior to the 2021 season. He’s appeared in four games, including a start at Michigan State in Week 6.