The Buckeyes got the help they needed to make the College Football Playoff.

Following losses by No. 3 TCU in the Big 12 Championship Saturday and No. 4 USC in the Pac-12 title game Friday, the CFP selection committee moved Ohio State up to No. 4 in the final rankings Sunday.

Head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes will play No. 1 Georgia during the semifinals in Atlanta Dec. 31.

It marks the first time Ohio State qualified for the CFP since the 2020 season in which it advanced to the national championship.

Ohio State’s postseason berth also comes on the heels of its second-straight loss to No. 2 Michigan, which defeated the Buckeyes Nov. 26 in their first matchup at Ohio Stadium since 2018.

The full CFP field is below.

Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU

Peach Bowl

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio State