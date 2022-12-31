Ohio State got its second chance — and opportunity is knocking.

The No. 4 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) took the back door to the College Football Playoff and await meeting No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday. Prior to kickoff, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in the first semifinal for a shot at the national championship.

Despite not meeting their goals of defeating the Wolverines or winning the Big Ten Conference, head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes are taking their second chance in stride because they still have a shot at advancing in the College Football Playoff.

“When you look at the beginning of the year, you say to yourself, ‘OK, where are we going to see ourselves in December?’ And this is the exact situation we saw ourselves in,” Day said. “We knew that Georgia would be right here, and they do an unbelievable job of recruiting and coaching and playing, so here we are.”

No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) boasts a top-20 total offense and defense, racking up 491.9 yards per game while allowing just over 292 yards over the course of the season.

The Bulldogs have the second-best scoring defense in the Football Bowl Subdivision, holding teams to 12.77 points per outing. Georgia junior defensive lineman Jalen Carter stands 6-foot-3 and 300 pounds, and has three sacks among a Bulldogs defense Day thinks complements its position groups.

“Georgia’s defense is complete,” Day said. “They have really good players in the back end, very, very talented, highly recruited and been developed at a high level with tremendous scheme.”

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. had a breakout first season as one of the Buckeyes’ starting wideouts, leading the team with 12 touchdown receptions and 1,157 receiving yards.

Georgia’s passing defense averaged 284 yards allowed per game this season, and defensive backs redshirt sophomore Kelee Ringo, senior Christopher Smith and freshman Malaki Starks have played big roles, catching multiple interceptions each.

“They have a lot of confidence in themselves to make plays,” Harrison said. “That’s what great players have, confidence in themselves, and they’re going to trust their instincts, trust their abilities. They make plays, and they’ve made plays all year. We just have to match their energy.”

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has a chance to add the next chapter of his Buckeye legacy, something he said isn’t yet finished.

Named a captain this season, Stroud’s leadership was on display throughout his Ohio State career. The statistics back it up; he is second among Ohio State quarterbacks with 81 career passing touchdowns, owns the single-game passing record with 573 yards in the Rose Bowl last season and has made two trips to the Heisman Trophy ceremony as a finalist.

Going into what could be the final game of his Buckeye career or opportunity to advance to the national championship, Stroud wants Ohio State to play its style of football and not focus on outside noise.

“I feel like we’re still Ohio State. We’re still the Buckeyes,” Stroud said. “I definitely think this is the path that God wanted us on, and I’m just rocking with that, so if that means we’re the underdog, I’m cool with it. So, it’s time to just mask up and go play football.”

Ohio State returns to the CFP for the first time in two seasons. It plays the Bulldogs for the second time in history and first since the Citrus Bowl in 1993.

The Buckeyes have a chance to flip the script after falling short at the end of the regular season and losing the chance at controlling their own destiny. They can change the direction by beating the Bulldogs and advancing to their second national championship in three seasons.

“When you get to this level of the CFP, that’s what you’re going to get, and that’s the biggest challenge. So, we have to execute at a high level,” Day said.

Ohio State and Georgia kick off at 8 p.m. from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. ESPN will broadcast.