Third-year wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba will not play in No. 4 Ohio State’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia, the football program announced Monday.

Smith-Njigba suffered a hamstring injury in the season opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame. He’ll “continue to rehabilitate a season-long injury while also preparing for the 2023 NFL draft,” according to a release.

“I want to thank Jaxon for all he has done for our Ohio State program,” head coach Ryan Day said in a release. “He has had such a major impact here in Columbus, on and off the field, in a relatively short period of time. We all know he has a very bright future ahead of him and we all support him as he moves forward with his career.”

Smith-Njigba played in three games this season, totaling 43 receiving yards across five catches.

According to Pete Thamel of ESPN, Smith-Njigba is “absolutely planning” to take part in the NFL Combine in April 2023.

“Ohio State means the world to me,” Smith-Njigba told Thamel. “Watching from afar will be difficult, but I will be cheering my guys on and praying we get that Natty.”

Smith-Njigba said on Twitter Monday he spoke with family to decide on “getting 100% healthy and commit to my training for the next chapter in my football journey.”

“I did everything possible to put myself in a position to get back on the field multiple times this year, I wanted it as much, if not more than anyone else,” Smith-Njigba saidaid.

Smith-Njigba finishes his Ohio State career as the single-season receptions and receiving yards record holder, bringing in 1,606 yards on 95 catches during the 2021-22 season.

Smith-Njigba caught a regular-season and bowl-game record 347 yards across 15 receptions during the Rose Bowl Jan. 1.