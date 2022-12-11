In his second trip as a finalist, third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud placed third in the Heisman Trophy voting Saturday.

USC sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams won the Heisman as the Trojans went 11-2, and Williams threw for 4,075 yards and 37 touchdowns. Quarterbacks TCU senior Max Duggan finished second and Georgia senior Stetston Bennett finished fourth.

Stroud finished fourth in the Heisman race last season. He earned Ohio State’s starting quarterback position in August 2021 and turned in back-to-back campaigns worthy of national recognition.

Stroud is Ohio State’s first two-time Heisman finalist. Finalists were first announced in 1982, seven years after former running back Archie Griffin was named the first and only two-time Heisman winner.

Starting all 12 games, the Inland Empire, California, native earned the Big Ten’s Graham-George Offensive Player and Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year awards for the second-straight season.

Stroud leads the Football Bowl Subdivision with his 176.24 passing efficiency clip and his 37 touchdown passes are tied for most. He’s thrown at least four scores in six games, and passed for 3,340 yards and recorded a 66.2 completion percentage.