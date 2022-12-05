Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud was named a Heisman Trophy finalist Monday for the second time in his career.

Stroud, who received the Big Ten’s top offensive and quarterback awards Wednesday, joined quarterbacks Georgia senior Stetson Bennett, TCU senior Max Duggan and USC sophomore Caleb Williams as finalists for the Heisman.

One year removed from finishing fourth in the voting, Stroud led the NCAA with a 176.24 passing efficiency and tied Williams with 37 passing touchdowns this season.

The native of Inland Empire, California, Stroud amassed 3,340 passing yards in 12 games. He also earned his second nod to the All-Big Ten First Team.

This is the second-straight and fourth time in five years Ohio State has had a Heisman finalist. Former quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins in 2018 and Justin Fields in 2019 previously qualified as well as former defensive end Chase Young in 2019.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be revealed Saturday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.