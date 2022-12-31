The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff.

No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) meets defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and ESPN will broadcast.

Game time

Buckeyes surrender fourth-quarter lead, fall to Georgia 42-41

Ruggles went for a 50-yard field goal attempt with less than 20 seconds remaining, and missed left of the goal posts.

Ohio State ultimately played its best game at the right time when it needed to, but a series of plays and unsuccessful field goal attempt kept it from beating the Bulldogs.

The Buckeyes faced a one-point deficit 42-41 with less than one minute remaining, and it came as a result of Mitchell’s 10-yard touchdown reception two plays after the Bulldogs made a 35-yard pass.

Stroud connected with Fleming on a 12-yard pass with 39 seconds to go

Ohio State stretches its lead

Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles knocked down a 48-yard field goal with 2:43 left in the fourth quarter, keeping the Buckeyes ahead 41-35.

Georgia isn’t going away easy

Bennett completed a 76-yard touchdown pass to Smith, and the Bulldogs pulled within 38-35 around eight minutes to go.

Targeting call negated against Georgia defender, Harrison goes down in end zone

Harrison went down on the field for several minutes near the end of the third quarter after he was hit by Georgia sophomore defensive back Jaon Bullard on a high pass in the back of the end zone.

Officials reviewed the play for potential targeting, but ultimately decided to negate the call.

Harrison returned to the sideline after spending time in the medical tent.

Ohio State taking the momentum in the third quarter

A three and out. A touchdown. A third down stop to set up a missed 52-yard field goal attempt.

The Buckeyes are sitting at a comfortable 35-24 lead, and Stroud and Ohio State’s offense will take over at their own 34-yard line.

Egbuka’s latest catch went for a 10-yard touchdown, and it moved him into the lead among Ohio State’s receivers. He has six receptions for 76 yards and a score as of 3:50 in the third quarter.

Stover goes to hospital

Exiting in the first half, Stover was transported to a local hospital due to back spasms, according to an announcement in the press box at the Peach Bowl.

Stover had one catch for seven yards.

Ohio State comes out strong to start second half

Ahead already 28-24 at halftime, Ohio State set the tone to start the third quarter.

The Buckeyes forced Georgia’s offense to a three-and-out, then followed with a 70-yard drive on six plays capped by a 10-yard touchdown reception to Egbuka.

Johnson’s spin cycle caps off quick-strike drive to end the half

Ohio State had 1:44 to answer Georgia taking its first lead of the game, and it did.

The Buckeyes knifed through the Bulldogs’ defense, relying on their highly touted aerial attack.

Stroud went 4-for-4 with completions of 6, 19, 13 and eventually 37 to put the Buckeyes back in front 28-24.

Graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson’s second-quarter touchdown was his first since the season opener against then-No. 5 Notre Dame Sept. 5.

Georgia takes its first lead

Graduate cornerback Cameron Brown stepped up at the right time.

Bennett looked for a deep pass to junior Mitchell, and Brown recorded the pass breakup. The Bulldogs weren’t phased, however.

Bennett got the deep pass he was looking for on a 28-yard completion to junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, setting up senior kicker Jack Podlesny on a 32-yard field goal with 1:44 left in the first half.

Buckeyes’ costly penalty negates fourth-down conversion

Going back to the missed fake punt against then-No. 3 Michigan, the Buckeyes’ fourth-down miscues continue.

Ohio State was set up with a fourth-and-1 on its own 35-yard line, and a designed quarterback run for Stroud that went for 8 yards was negated due to an illegal motion.

The Buckeyes had to settle for a 38-yard punt to the Bulldogs’ 33-yard line, as Georgia sophomore outside linebacker Chaz Chambliss was injured on the play.

Tie ballgame

Georgia has knotted the score.

Marking back-to-back drives of touchdowns, the Bulldogs have caught up to the Buckeyes after a 3-yard rushing score by Bennett.

Tying the game this close to halftime presents an interesting element for both Ohio State’s offense and defense. The Bulldogs have recorded 137 yards on their last two drives.

Georgia responds after interception

On the next drive after Bennett’s interception, the quarterback found Arian Smith for 47 yards, setting up the Bulldogs to get into the end zone.

Both quarterbacks are matching one another, and Stroud still has the advantage. Bennett has 157 passing yards and Stroud isn’t far behind at 154.

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover walked back to the locker room with his helmet in his right hand.

Ohio State capitalizes off Chambers interception with touchdown

On Bennett’s first pass of the Bulldogs’ third drive of the game, he is picked off by fourth-year linebacker Steele Chambers who returned it to the Georgia 30-yard line.

It took the Buckeyes just three plays — a 13-yard completion to third-year wide receiver Julian Fleming, a Hayden 1-yard run and a 16-yard pass to Harrison for their second touchdown connection of the day — to take a 21-7 lead.

Ohio State has all the momentum right now, as Stadium Ohio circles Mercedes Benz Stadium during the media timeout.

Buckeyes strike on another quick drive, regain lead

Ohio State does not seem to be daunted by the frenzy Atlanta crowd who are cheering in droves for the Bulldogs. Harrison went for a 24-yard gain, fumbled, but the ball rolled out of bounds to keep the ball in the Buckeyes hands.

Following a pass that was just out of Harrison’s reach, Williams plunged into the end zone on a nice second effort through the left side of the Buckeyes’ offensive line.

Williams’ score was his first since Nov. 12.



First quarter impressions

Both quarterbacks are off to great starts.

Stroud is 7-of-8 with a touchdown, and fellow Heisman finalist Bennett is just ahead at 9-of-10 with a score through the air himself.

Neither team got the running game going particularly well, as the Bulldogs finished with 10 rushing yards and Ohio State had nine on six combined attempts.

Harrison had an impressive first quarter. He had 66 receiving yards.



Williams takes first carry of the game, Buckeyes driving as quarter 1 ends

After missing Wednesday’s practice, returning Thursday and not starting Saturday, third-year running back Miyan Williams got back-to-back carries back-to-back times for six total yards.

Ohio State has converted two third-and-1s on this drive, most recently on a 13-yard pitch-and-catch from Stroud to Egbuka.

Time expired in the first quarter as the Buckeyes have gone 22 yards on six plays on this drive so far.

Georgia answers with a touchdown

The Buckeyes defense stopped Georgia behind the line of scrimmage for a 7-yard loss on the first play of the drive, but on third and 10, Bennett connects with junior wide receiver Dominick Blaylock for a 20-yard gain.

From that play on, it took the Bulldogs five more plays to march 55 yards.

Bennett threw a tunnel screen to senior running back Kenny McIntosh for a 25-yard touchdown pass, knotting the game up 7-7.

Harrison hauls in the first score

Ohio State got what it needed at the right time.

Stroud directed traffic and found Harrison in the right corner of the end zone, hitting him with a 31-yard pass that helps the Buckeyes set the tone, giving them a 7-0 lead.

Now it’s time for the Buckeye defense to step up.

Georgia is moving the football

After Ohio State’s first drive lasted four plays, Georgia seems to be having no trouble moving the ball down the field.

The Bulldogs have already gone 45 yards in seven plays. Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett is 4-of-5 and proving why he’s a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Exiting the media timeout, Stroud connected with Harrison, for 24 yards. It’s an important play that’s quickly helped Ohio State get to midfield after keeping Georgia from scoring.

Stroud’s awareness on the next play was on display allowed his second-straight completion, and he’s now 3-of-4.

Hayden earns the start

First-year running back Dallan Hayden began at running back for the Buckeyes. It’s a bit of a surprise given third-year running back Miyan Williams, who missed practice Wednesday, was said to be ready to go by head coach Ryan Day earlier in the week.

A sack by Georgia’s Smael Mondon Jr. forced Ohio State to punt the ball and give the Bulldogs their first offensive possession.

Third-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is on the board with an 11-yard reception. He led the Buckeyes in receiving yards this season and has provided a boost to the Buckeyes in his breakout first season as a starter.

Pregame

One last look before kickoff

As nearly 100 points have been scored in the TCU-Michigan game, less than a half hour remains until the start of the Ohio State and Georgia game.

Make sure to check out The Lantern’s full game preview story and video as the Buckeyes get ready to kick off their next game in the CFP.

The Ohio State Marching Band has gathered in the Buckeyes’ end zone and began to start its traditional “Script Ohio” performance.

TCU-Michigan reach critical fourth quarter

As Ohio State draws nearer to kickoff, it’s worth wondering what could be on the mind of head coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes as Michigan trails by 10 points with more than 12 minutes to go in the fourth quarter against TCU.

A Wolverines loss means Ohio State won’t meet Michigan in the national championship if it can get past the Bulldogs. Shades of the 2014 CFP?

TCU is continuing to move the ball down the field, and time is ticking.

The playoff uniforms continue to remain a topic of conversation, and The Lantern has photos of the two teams featuring first-year quarterback Mason Maggs.

Pregame photos of team walk, warmups

As the Buckeyes draw closer to kickoff, take one more look from inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium and at Ohio State’s Peach Bowl preparation.

45 minutes until kickoff

As fans continue to trickle into Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the fans have noticed the Horned Frogs have taken a 41-22 lead in Glendale, Arizona. It’s easy to tell when TCU scores.

However, it’s gotten quiet as Michigan has raced back into the other CFP semifinal, pulling within 41-38 early in the fourth quarter. Ohio State has to be keeping an eye on the scoreboard.

And TCU is able to find an answer. Horned Frogs senior quarterback Max Duggan — who was a Heisman Trophy finalist — threw his second touchdown of the game to keep the Wolverines at bay, extending the score to 48-38.

Ohio State’s wide receiver room flashed its ability as Ohio State is began to head back into the locker room. Second-year quarterback Kyle McCord finished the offensive warmups with his usual routine of catching a pass in the end zone after throwing them to the Buckeye receivers.

Second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and the Buckeye defensive ends entered the corner of the end zone for their familiar spot during pregame warmups. He’s kept business as usual throughout the week as Ohio State is getting up to play against the Georgia offensive line.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has said he wants Ohio State to play the Buckeyes’ style of football as they return to the College Football Playoff for the first time in two seasons.

C.J. Stroud walks into Mercedes Benz Stadium and gives a rousing speech to the huddle before warmups.

Former head coach Urban Meyer talked with wide receivers coach Brian Hartline as the Buckeyes prepared for kickoff.

Just over an hour until kickoff

Both teams have taken the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and the Buckeyes special teams group started pregame warmups.

Ohio State's special teams unit is the first on the field for pregame warmups before the Peach Bowl.

On the jumbotron, fans have cheered when No. 3 TCU scores a touchdown against No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. The energy surrounding fans of Ohio State have the Buckeyes energized.

Although he’s unavailable after surgery on his foot, second-year running back TreVeyon Henderson was on the sidelines, donning Ohio State’s playoff uniform.

Athletics director Gene Smith is also in attendance at the Peach Bowl, greeting fans and shaking hands with reporters.

Team walk

Head coach Ryan Day fired up the crowd during the Buckeyes team walk into the stadium. Ohio State entered Mercedes-Benz Stadium surrounded by fans chanting “O-H, I-O” in support of the Buckeyes.

Head coach Ryan Day fires up the Ohio State crowd as the team walks into Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Status report

Game-time decision:

TE Gee Scott Jr.

Unavailable:

WR Kamryn Babb

RB T.C. Caffey

WR Corban Cleveland

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OL Avery Henry

LB Mitchell Melton

LB Jalen Pace

RB Evan Pryor

LS Bradley Robinson

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

SAF Kourt Williams II

See The Lantern Sports staff’s score predictions and watch the final press conference between head coaches Ryan Day and Kirby Smart.

Ohio State is the underdog against Georgia, and you can read more about how the Buckeyes are embracing that mentality in the Peach Bowl.

Second-year wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Marvin Harrison Jr. have helped power Ohio State’s offense all season. Their work ethic has driven them to breakout seasons in their starting roles.

Defensive coordinator Jim Knowles reached his pinnacle of college football once he arrived at Ohio State, and his game plan for coaching in the CFP is based on getting stops.