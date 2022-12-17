The Buckeyes couldn’t contain North Carolina’s comeback effort during overtime in the Big Apple.

North Carolina graduate forward Pete Nance made a game-tying jumper at the end of regulation, and the Tar Heels never trailed in overtime as they defeated No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 Saturday at Madison Square Garden during the CBS Sports Classic.

Ohio State (7-3, 1-0 Big Ten) led for more than 16 minutes and by as many as 11 points in the second half, but the Tar Heels made six of their final eight shots to send the game to overtime. North Carolina junior guard Caleb Love and senior center Armando Bacot each had buckets to start the extra period and held a lead as large as 87-82 with 1:19 to go.

Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh made a jumper to pull within three points with 48 seconds left, but Tar Heels junior guard RJ Davis made both free throws to ice the game.

Bacot led all scorers with 28 points as Love added 22 and Davis had 21. North Carolina (8-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) shot 44.4 percent from the field.

Sensabaugh scored 10 points in the second half as Ohio State fought off multiple Tar Heel comeback bids, which saw them chisel an 11-point second half deficit down to 71-70 with 3:58 left.

Graduate guard Sean McNeil and Ohio State were called for a shot clock violation as 2:18 remained. Davis converted a layup on the other end and knotted the score at 72 points.

Davis gave North Carolina its first lead of the second half on a 3-pointer on the Tar Heels’ next possession, pushing them ahead 75-74.

Junior forward Zed Key knocked down a 3-pointer to retake the lead with 31 seconds left, but Bacot laid in two points to tie the game back at 77.

Sensabaugh made a jumper to give Ohio State a 79-77 lead that lasted all the way down to the horn — but North Carolina graduate forward Pete Nance hit a game-tying bucket as time expired to send the game to overtime.

Sensabaugh scored a career-high 22 points alongside eight rebounds. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton matched his career best with 17 points and redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing had 16.

Ohio State led 44-35 at halftime and by as many as 14 points in the first half, shooting 52.9 percent from the field. Sensabaugh helped the Buckeyes grab the lead as 12:34 remained behind an 18-2 run and 10 first-half points alongside Sueing’s team-leading 13 points.

A New York homecoming

Key, a native of Bay Shore, New York, returned to his home state and opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, marking back-to-back games with a bucket from distance for the first time in his career.

He finished with 11 points and four rebounds.

Status report

Graduate guard Isaac Likekele returned to the team after missing the game against Rutgers Dec. 8 due to a family matter in Texas. He remained unavailable.

Junior guard Eugene Brown III also missed the game against the Tar Heels as he continues progressing through concussion protocol. He’s yet to play this season.

Up next

Ohio State will host Maine Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. Big Ten Network will broadcast.