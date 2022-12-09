Rock legends Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard are teaming up to take “The World Tour” to the Ohio Stadium this summer.

The two bands, along with special guest Alice Cooper, will perform in the ‘Shoe Aug. 8. Tickets will be on sale for the general public Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., according to the Schottenstein Center. This announcement comes after their 2022 Stadium Tour in which the bands sold more than 1.3 million tickets and earned over $173 million, according to Loudwire.

Both bands rose to fame in the 1980s and helped to define the genre of heavy metal rock for generations to come. Def Leppard is known for songs — such as “Pour Some Sugar on Me,” “Hysteria” and “Rock of Ages.” Mötley Crüe has songs — such as “Kickstart My Heart,” “Girls, Girls, Girls” and “Dr. Feelgood.” Mötley Crüe has also been able to maintain relevance in today’s pop culture as its autobiography, “The Dirt,” was made into a 2019 Netflix film, and Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” was released in 2022.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased at motley.com and defleppard.com.