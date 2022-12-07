Ohio State’s 2022 Academic Plan highlights changes — some of which are already implemented — to university enrollment that looks to help increase diversity and highlight resources.

The plan, designed by University President Kristina M. Johnson, will be carried out by Executive Vice President and Provost Dr. Melissa L. Gilliam and the Office of Academic Affairs, according to its website. Some changes include increasing the total number of out-of-state and graduate students.

Gilliam said the plan aims to increase diversity on campus, streamline administrative services and provide a holistic approach to student wellness.

“One of the things that I really, really believe is that the more you feel supported as a human being, the better you’re able to do,” Gilliam said. “What role will you have on campus, whether you’re a faculty, staff or student member?”

Gilliam said the Office of Strategic Enrollment, which launched this fall, will give students a better experience during the admissions process.

Gilliam said the university hopes to meet each student’s unique needs with this new academic plan.

“You’re thinking ‘OK, maybe I come from a more rural area, or maybe I’m the first in my family to have gone to college. Maybe I’m coming from another country,’” Gilliam said. “So, really trying to think about how we strategically enroll across each of those areas to get very positive outcomes for those individual students.”

According to the Student Academic Excellence website, Columbus campus’ goals include raising the average ACT score among first-years from 29.5 to 30, increasing the number of STEMM graduates, improving first-year retention and overall academic preparedness. It also aims to increase the amount of out-of-state students to 33 percent by 2024.

Yolanda Zepeda, interim vice provost for the Office of Diversity and Inclusion, said in an email although direct changes will not be coming to ODI’s operations, she supports the Academic Plan and its goal to enroll and support students of different backgrounds.

“The cost of education is a big factor,” Zepeda said. “Ohio State is deeply committed to economic access for all students. Our office works closely with our university partners to increase the assistance that is available for students and to ensure that students and their families can navigate the student aid systems.”

Zepeda said she also believes the new academic plan will attract future students, as it helps better reflect them in the student body.

“They need to know that Ohio State is a place where students like them can thrive — where their presence is affirmed and they feel respected and welcome,” Zepeda said.

Gilliam said the Academic Plan also aims to provide educational and personal resources to confront potential hardships before they arise.

“One of the things that we want to think about is not only ‘I come to the office when something hasn’t gone well for me,’ but the idea is what else can we do from a prevention perspective?” Gilliam said. “And so in it, you’ll see wellness, mental health and then the work that we have to do on the prevention front.”

Gilliam said the plan recognizes the university’s size can make it difficult for students to navigate these resources. By redesigning the administrative structure of the university — through policy, systems or programs — individuals will be made to feel more supported and focus on their goals to make their experiences more “seamless,” she said.

“As they cross from office to office, stage to stage of their career, that instead of it feeling like ‘Now I deal with this office to do this and this office to do that,’ we’re better integrated and really enabling people to work on enabling students to go across all the different things that they have to do in any given day,” Gilliam said.

Zepeda said this will also be an opportunity for ODI to collaborate with other areas of the university to improve performance.

“I do see great opportunity for ODI to more tightly align our efforts in support of the goals across all six areas of the Academic Plan,” Zepeda said. “We certainly have a large role in supporting student academic success and inclusive excellence, for instance.”

Gilliam said she looks forward to the implementation of the Academic Plan and supporting the Ohio State community, culture and academics for years to come. She said each individual has a large “impact themselves.”

“There’s really a ripple effect with almost anything you do in academia and just a super — what I find to be a really exciting — way and a very unique opportunity,” Gilliam said.