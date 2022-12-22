Ohio State’s Department of Public Safety hosted its annual drive-through collection of donated toys Dec. 8 at Blankenship Hall to provide a record-breaking number of presents to children in need throughout central Ohio in collaboration with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots initiative.

According to the program’s website, Toys for Tots was introduced by the Marine Corps in 1947 before becoming the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation in 1991. The 2022 holiday season marks the 75th anniversary of the creation of Toys for Tots, which distributed 5,000 toys in its first collection. On average, the foundation collects and distributes around 18 million toys to 7 million children every holiday season.

University spokesperson Dan Hedman said in an email the Department of Public Safety collected 800 toys this year, breaking the record set in 2021 of 760.

Deputy Chief Dennis Jeffrey said the University Police Department is entering its 16th year of volunteering in the Toys for Tots drive-through collection. The Department of Public Safety considers the program to be a collective public safety initiative that benefits children throughout the Columbus area and central Ohio.

“Especially this year, I think a lot of people are struggling more, so I think there’s a lot more emphasis on this program this year with so many people in need,” Jeffrey said.

According to the Ohio State Police Department, the Toys for Tots drive-through is one of many outreach programs to build trust between the department’s officers and the university community.

Jeffrey said Toys for Tots is a positive outreach event for the department.

“We often connect with people in bad situations, so this is a perfect opportunity to have a really positive event,” Jeffrey said.

Jeffrey said although the drive-through collection has ended, there is still time to donate to this year’s Toys for Tots collection online.

The Toys for Tots website lists all of its many donation sites throughout the city of Columbus and the rest of surrounding Franklin County. At Ohio State, donation boxes were also placed at the Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Jeffrey said he enjoys seeing the community come together for a good cause.

“There’s a lot of people that really want to get involved and it’s really nice to see that energy and enthusiasm,”Jeffrey said.

Hedman said the Department of Public Safety hopes to bring the drive back in 2023, and the foundation accepts donations throughout the year on its website.

“The Toys for Tots program is a good way for OSUPD and the entire Department of Public Safety to engage with, and give back to, the community,” Hedman said.





