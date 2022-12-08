The boundary of Sugar Grove, Ohio, is not defined by a tree line or fence. The village, less than 1 mile long, is nestled between two scarlet and gray signs that read “Sugar Grove, Ohio, Home of Shelley Graf, First Female Drum Major, The Ohio State University.”

Graf made history in 1981 when she became Ohio State’s first female drum major, and at the age of 62, she continues to return to the 100-year-old Ohio Stadium each year to twirl one more time.

“Just to be a part of the group is what’s important, and being able to still be a part of the group is important,” Graf said.

Graf’s history with the Ohio State Marching Band stretches back to 1978, her first year at Ohio State, when then-drum major Dwight Hudson encouraged her to try out for the position. Graf was the head majorette at Berne Union High School in Sugar Grove, and the two knew each other from band competitions, Graf said.

“He said, ‘Hey, Shelley, you’re a really good twirler, you’re a great performer, you got a great personality, I think you should try out,’” Graf said.

Graf was in the first D-Row, the drum major training squad, for two years. In spring 1980, she became the assistant drum major.

Graf’s new position gave her the opportunity to don one of the drum major’s red uniforms — typically reserved for one person on the field at a time, she said.

“I got to perform at postgame or if there was a double Script [Ohio],” Graf said. “That was really cool, to get to be out on the field and in the red uniform and perform.”

The following spring, Graf and D-Row member Bruce Hart were neck and neck at tryouts, Graf said. The two repeated their twirling routines, ramp entrances and high aerials under the watchful eye of a panel of judges and then-band director Paul Droste.

“You look for spark,” Droste said. “You look for somebody who looks like they’re having a good time and putting a lot of energy into it.”

Droste said Graf fit that description.

“Her personality was well suited to that position,” Droste said.

In the end, it was up to Droste to announce the winner.

“Dr. Droste, he had his megaphone, and it was in the stadium, and he said, ‘Your drum major for next year will be Shelley Graf,’” Graf said. “I think I almost fainted.”

Graf was not only Ohio State’s first female head drum major, but also in the Big Ten Conference.

The following season was a whirlwind, Graf said.

“It’s the thrill of a lifetime, coming out there,” Graf said. “There are people screaming like crazy up throughout the rotunda, and then once it’s time to go, I mean, it’s time to go.”

Not everyone was initially supportive, Droste said.

“When we got ready to make the announcement, I knew that the first female drum major in a formerly all-male band would probably not be well received,” Droste said. “And some of her band members expressed their displeasure.”

Graf’s unique position put her at the intersection of Title IX debates, Graf said. Title IX, passed in 1972, prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that received federal funding and their programs.

She said she remembers a sit-down show asking its audience members whether a female drum major was a good or bad idea.

“I thought, ‘That’s kind of a crazy thing to be asking people,’” Graf said.

The same “spark” that earned Graf her position carried her through those challenges, Droste said.

“Shelley’s personality, in my opinion, won over everybody in the band as the season went on,” Droste said.

That season, Graf performed at football games, community events and the Liberty Bowl, she said. She was the assistant drum major in 1982 during her fourth year at Ohio State.

After graduating from Ohio State and beginning work as a physical therapist at the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center Graf remained involved with the TBDBITL Alumni Club and Script Ohio Club, she said. Her work as a member and as TBDBITL board president earned her the Elvin Donaldson Most Inspirational Alumni Bandsperson Award in 1994 and the Script Ohio Award in 1997.

“We work each year to help raise money — funds — for new instruments and to raise money for scholarships for the students,” Graf said. “It’s really important that we pay back and give forward.”

Graf remained active outside of the alumni organizations, she said. It was Graf who gave Kathryn Mitchell, Ohio State’s second female drum major in 2003, her first twirling lesson, Mitchell said.

“I just have always seen Shelley as my mentor, and she’s a wonderful person,” Mitchell said. “She’s a wonderful person to ask questions, too.”

Mitchell said Graf’s example cleared the way for later drum majors.

“[Gender] was not something that was a barrier, it felt like to me, when I was coming up in the ranks,” Mitchell said. “I really felt like just one of the students with an ambition to become drum major. And so she really did break through that in such a positive way.”

Earning the position was not about making history, Graf said. She began twirling — and continues to — because she enjoys it, she said.

“If you enjoy what you’re doing, it makes it a lot easier,” Graf said.

Graf said she has continued to perform with the Ohio State Marching Band alumni all over the world — including places as far as Osaka, Japan, as well as places as near as the ‘Shoe.

“It’s always fun to go back to the alumni game each year and get to do it one more time,” Graf said.

Whether it is twirling worldwide or returning to the ‘Shoe, Graf enjoys performing for the Ohio State community, she said.

“No matter where you go, there are Buckeyes,” Graf said.