The Undergraduate Student Government announced a new program to provide students and staff with free transportation to and from the John Glenn Columbus International Airport this winter break.

In collaboration with the Office of Traffic Management, USG is offering free shuttles to the airport Dec. 15 and 16 as well as when students return from winter break Jan. 7 and 8, according to the Transportation and Traffic Management website.

According to USG’s website, the shuttles will depart from Ohio Union hourly from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is no limit for how many students can use the program, but each shuttle holds 33 seats.

Derek Moore, USG vice president and a fourth-year in information systems, said the program is designed to ease stress for traveling students.

“We wanted to make sure that we were providing students an opportunity to really get to the airport and back for free, especially for our international students here who already have such a large cost in general to be here,” Moore said.

Jack Tumulty, USG director of student affairs and a second-year in finance, said in an email the pilot program will help students overcome financial barriers associated with travel.

“This program will be available at no cost for faculty, staff, and students of all degree levels to use,” Tumulty said. “It can save many upwards of $70 on round-trip airport transportation or the difficult process of securing a ride with a friend during the busiest time of the semester.”

Moore said USG released a survey where students can fill out what time and date they will need a shuttle. It will help the student government decide if it needs to provide more buses at certain times.

“This tool gives students the opportunity to show their preference, so if we see a lot of people want to catch a 6 a.m., we can add a second bus, but students should be able to come and use this service as they wish,” Moore said.

Andrew Pierce, USG president and a fourth-year in public policy analysis and public policy and management, said this program has been in the works for a while.

“My policy team and I really came together and try to figure out those key issues that people were dealing with, and one of them was transportation to the airport because Ohio State does not currently offer transport,” Pierce said.

Pierce said he hopes the university can use this pilot program to show that it should be implemented “for all breaks.”

Those who wish to take the shuttle are encouraged, although not required, to fill out their time preference at go.osu.edu/usgshuttle.