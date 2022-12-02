There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.
Dec. 2
- Conservatory Aglow ($25): Voted by USA Today as one of the best light shows at a botanical garden, Franklin Park Conservatory’s Conservatory Aglow will run until Jan. 8.
- Holiday Blooms ($22-25): Franklin Park Conservatory’s indoor and outdoor gardens will be decked with a variety of festive holiday plants for the season once again until Jan. 8.
- Wildlights ($12-25): Enjoy the Columbus Zoo after hours for its 34th year of Wildlights. Millions of lights, Santa and his reindeer are all available for patrons to enjoy until Jan. 1.
- GalaxyCon Columbus ($35-275): Celebrate your favorite fandom this weekend. Fans of “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and cosplaying are sure to enjoy this event running at the Columbus Convention Center through Sunday.
- Holiday Pops ($18.70): Held annually by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, catch your favorite Holiday music at the historic Ohio Theatre through Sunday.
Dec. 3
- Short North Gallery Hop/Holiday Hop (Free): Come to the Short North for the final and biggest Gallery Hop of the year to celebrate the holidays, arts and local business all in one.
- Holiday Trolley Hop (Free): Learn more about Columbus for a holiday trolley ride through downtown Columbus. There are a variety of dates through December that can be booked.
Dec. 4
- Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings ($28+): Columbus has a second chance to beat Detroit Sunday when the Blue Jackets and Red Wings face off in the arena district.
Dec. 6
- Holiday Cheer Tour ($76): Experience a Columbus Food Adventure with some of the best holiday eats the city has to offer.