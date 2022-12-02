What's up

There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone. 

Dec. 2

  • Conservatory Aglow ($25): Voted by USA Today as one of the best light shows at a botanical garden, Franklin Park Conservatory’s Conservatory Aglow will run until Jan. 8. 
  • Holiday Blooms ($22-25): Franklin Park Conservatory’s indoor and outdoor gardens will be decked with a variety of festive holiday plants for the season once again until Jan. 8. 
  • Wildlights ($12-25): Enjoy the Columbus Zoo after hours for its 34th year of Wildlights. Millions of lights, Santa and his reindeer are all available for patrons to enjoy until Jan. 1. 
  • GalaxyCon Columbus ($35-275): Celebrate your favorite fandom this weekend. Fans of “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and cosplaying are sure to enjoy this event running at the Columbus Convention Center through Sunday. 
  • Holiday Pops ($18.70): Held annually by the Columbus Symphony Orchestra, catch your favorite Holiday music at the historic Ohio Theatre through Sunday.

Dec. 3

  • Short North Gallery Hop/Holiday Hop (Free): Come to the Short North for the final and biggest Gallery Hop of the year to celebrate the holidays, arts and local business all in one. 
  • Holiday Trolley Hop (Free): Learn more about Columbus for a holiday trolley ride through downtown Columbus. There are a variety of dates through December that can be booked. 

Dec. 4

  • Blue Jackets vs. Red Wings ($28+): Columbus has a second chance to beat Detroit Sunday when the Blue Jackets and Red Wings face off in the arena district. 

Dec. 6

  • Holiday Cheer Tour ($76): Experience a Columbus Food Adventure with some of the best holiday eats the city has to offer. 