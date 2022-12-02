There’s no place like home for the holidays, but Columbus might be a close second. See what the city has to offer this week — from light shows to trolley rides, there’s something for everyone.

Dec. 2

Conservatory Aglow ($25): Voted by USA Today as one of the best light shows at a botanical garden, Franklin Park Conservatory’s Conservatory Aglow will run until Jan. 8.

Holiday Blooms ($22-25): Franklin Park Conservatory’s indoor and outdoor gardens will be decked with a variety of festive holiday plants for the season once again until Jan. 8.

Wildlights ($12-25): Enjoy the Columbus Zoo after hours for its 34th year of Wildlights. Millions of lights, Santa and his reindeer are all available for patrons to enjoy until Jan. 1.

GalaxyCon Columbus ($35-275): Celebrate your favorite fandom this weekend. Fans of “Star Wars,” “Star Trek” and cosplaying are sure to enjoy this event running at the Columbus Convention Center through Sunday.