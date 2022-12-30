Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, Ohio State announced Wednesday.

After missing all of the 2021-22 season, Greene will recover from her second knee injury in as many years. She tore her ACL last year.

Head coach Kevin McGuff confirmed the news after the team’s win against Northwestern. It was originally reported during Big Ten Network’s broadcast of the game.

“It’s a huge loss,” McGuff said. “She’s a great player, a great point guard, a great leader, and she’s our best perimeter defender.”

Her teammates know the impact of Greene’s loss as well. Freshman forward Cotie McMahon said that “everyone needs to step up” and that the team must “fill her role and play for her.”

In 12 games this year, Greene averaged 10.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and a team-high five assists per game.