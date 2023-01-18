It feels good to put on a great performance, but for the students of Dance Connection, what comes after has become an even more gratifying experience.

Despite being united through the art of dance, the student-run Dance Connection has used its platform to engage with multiple charities around Columbus, including raising $895 for the Huckleberry House Crisis Shelter — a temporary home for homeless teens in Columbus to access a safe environment and receive guidance — to support homeless teens and donating supplies to the Nationwide Children’s Hospital patients last year.

“I’ve been dancing since I was two years old, but I’ve also tried to find volunteer opportunities throughout that,” Jessica Manning, a fourth-year in civil engineering and the treasurer of Dance Connection, said. “I feel like this is a nice continuation of that in college, having danced and volunteer opportunities being combined into one organization.”

Dance Connection helps raise money at its end-of-semester show to support the Huckleberry House, and Samantha Marszalek, a fourth-year in communication and dance and outreach chair of Dance Connection, said the show is the club’s biggest event.

Last semester, Dance Connection raised $895, which went towards helping one teen from Huckleberry House get his or her own apartment. Giving back not only impacts the teens at Huckleberry House, but also the members of Dance Connection, Marszalek said.

Dance Connection members love dancing and giving back to the community, so the show enables them to showcase their talents while raising money for teens, something Manning said is special to the dancers.

“Dance and volunteer opportunities being combined into one organization, that was one of the main reasons I joined Dance Connection, because as well as dance and performance opportunities they have these other pillars for their members,” Manning said.

Marszalek said fundraising for the Huckleberry House has been deeply impactful for her and other members of Dance Connection.

“Learning a little bit more about Huckleberry House in Dance Connection and realizing that there’s other kids that don’t have a home, don’t have the support that we all had — aren’t having that support to come to college and get an education — was really a mindset change,” Marszalek said.

Dance Connection’s charity doesn’t stop at the Huckleberry House, as Marszalek said they began fundraising efforts for other charities.

“This past semester we worked with Nationwide Children’s Hospital, and we collected different school supplies and hygiene supplies,” Marszalek said. “We went and took it to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and helped six children and families.”

Dance Connection has also made handwritten cards for cancer patients at the hospital, Marszalek said.

“We got a list of things that each child likes, and we got to kind of personalize our own card to send to them,” Marszalek said. “I can take five minutes out of my day to make a card for someone, and I know how special it’s going to make them feel, just really warmed my heart.”

Dance Connection’s show to support the Huckleberry House will be held April 15, and Ohio State students can get in for free with their BuckID. Dance Connection will collect donations.