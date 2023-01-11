Fourth-year offensive lineman Dawand Jones announced Wednesday on Twitter his declaration for the NFL Draft, becoming the third Buckeye to do so in the last two days.

Ohio State has three offensive linemen who’ve declared for the 2023 NFL Draft, as Jones joins third-years left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Luke Wypler, who both made their decisions Tuesday.

“Thank you to all The Ohio State coaching staff that have put me on this stage to showcase my abilities on the premier stage,” Jones said in a statement.

According to the First 2023 NFL Mock Draft of the New Year at Sports Illustrated, Jones is projected to be selected No. 16 overall in April’s draft.

Jones played in 40 games as a Buckeye, arriving on campus from Indianapolis as part of Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2019. He’s earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors in each of the last two seasons.

Standing 6-foot-8 and 359 pounds, Jones served as Ohio State’s primary right tackle the past two seasons. He started over two dozen games after earning the position prior to the 2021 season, during which Ohio State topped the Football Bowl Subdivision behind an average of 561.5 yards per game.

“It’s been a great four years,” Jones said. “Without saying anything else, I would like to say that I’m entering my name in this upcoming NFL DRAFT.”

Ohio State will return in 2023 its starting guards, second-year Donovan Jackson and graduate Matthew Jones, the latter of whom announced his decision to stay for his final season of eligibility Wednesday.