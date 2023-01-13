Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg announced on social media Thursday he will return for the 2023 season.

Eichenberg, who started the past two seasons, will come back to Ohio State alongside fellow starting linebacker and fourth-year Steele Chambers. The two are among at least eight starters who’ve announced their returns next season — including graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones, fourth-year tight end Cade Stover and third-year running back Miyan Williams.

“After a lot of consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return for a final season at Ohio State,” Eichenberg said in a statement. “Back to work. Go Bucks.”

One of the Buckeyes’ six captains named prior to the start of last season, Eichenberg played in all 13 games in 2022. Eichenberg led Ohio State with 120 tackles this season, over 40 more than the next leading tackler.

He earned First Team All-Big Ten honors and was a 2022 Butkus Award semifinalist. In addition to recording the first pick-six of his career in Week 8 against Iowa, Eichenberg set a career-high 12 tackles for loss last season.

He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.