Ohio State third-year wide receiver Julian Flemming (4) walks off the field after the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State head coach Ryan Day arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. No. 4 Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) 41-42 in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes before No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Katie Good | Assistant Photo Editor Ohio State senior offensive lineman Dawand Jones arrives at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with the Buckeyes for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. No. 4 Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) 41-42 in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia fans watch the Bulldogs arrive ahead of the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) dives for the first touchdown of the Peach Bowl. No. 4 Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) 41-42 in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. awaits a 31-yard touchdown reception from quarterback C.J. Stroud during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) celebrates a touchdown second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) catches the ball during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor No. 4 Ohio State squared off with No. 1 Georgia in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Ohio State senior linebacker Steele Chambers returns an interception in the first half of the Chick-fil-A Bowl. Ohio State lost 41-42. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws the ball downfield in the fourth quarter during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor The Ohio State football team prepares for the fourth quarter during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State third-year offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. (77) awaits the snap during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs towards the goal line while fighting off a Georgia player during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State second-year wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) finds the endzone during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) celebrates with his teammates after a touchdown during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) waits for the snap during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Former Ohio State head coach watches the Buckeyes from the sidelines late in No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State head coach Ryan Day celebrates a fourth down stop, forcing a turnover on downs and an Ohio State possession. No. 4 Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) on Saturday in Atlanta. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia mascot, Uga, basks in the fans cheers during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) winds up for a downfield ball early in No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman (14) jaws with the Bulldogs during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year defensive back Denzel Burke (10) makes an open field tackle during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison (9) battles the Georgia offensive line during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia first-year defensive back Nyland Green (1) pumps the Georgia crowd up during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State graduate wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) is tackled from behind during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State fourth-year safety Ronnie Hickman (14) celebrates a pass breakup in the Buckeye endzone late in No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Dawning eye black, former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller (76) hypes up the sidelines during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia fourth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) just gets his pass off during No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia fourth-year wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) catches a deep downfield ball to set up the Georgia final touchdown late in No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Georgia fourth-year quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) pumps his fist in the air following the No. 1 Bulldogs (14-0) 41-42 win over the Buckeyes (11-2) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State graduated tight end Mitch Rossi (34) is helped up from the field by a Georgia player during the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) is congratulated by head coach Kirby Smart after the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Georgia freshman punter Brett Thorson (92) comforts Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles (95) following Ruggles missed game winning kick. No. 4 Ohio State (11-2) lost to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) 41-42 in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) kneels in the end zone after the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Ohio State third-year quarterback CJ Stroud (7) walks off the field in what may be his final time wearing a Buckeye uniform following No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor Ohio State second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) walks off the field with third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud after the No.4 Ohio State-No.1 Georgia game Saturday. Ohio State lost 42-41. Credit: Katie Good | Asst. Photo Editor Former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller sings 'Carmen' before heading off the field following No. 4 Ohio States (11-2) 41-42 loss to No. 1 Georgia (14-0) in Atlanta on Saturday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor

In an atmosphere that felt more like a true road game than a neutral site, No. 4 Ohio State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten) lost 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) in Atlanta on Saturday.

With an 18-point fourth quarter, the Bulldogs secured a late touchdown to go ahead by one point. The Buckeyes had one last chance to secure a win and send themselves to a national championship. However, Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles missed a last-second field goal, as Georgia came away with the win.

The Buckeyes and Bulldogs matched one another as Ohio State accumulated 467 yards of offense and Georgia totaled 533. Ohio State led for the duration of the second half until Georgia sophomore wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught a 10-yard touchdown reception with 54 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State will return to Columbus with an 11-win season and look to build off of its playoff run in 2023.

