In an atmosphere that felt more like a true road game than a neutral site, No. 4 Ohio State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten) lost 42-41 to No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) in Atlanta on Saturday.
With an 18-point fourth quarter, the Bulldogs secured a late touchdown to go ahead by one point. The Buckeyes had one last chance to secure a win and send themselves to a national championship. However, Ohio State graduate kicker Noah Ruggles missed a last-second field goal, as Georgia came away with the win.
The Buckeyes and Bulldogs matched one another as Ohio State accumulated 467 yards of offense and Georgia totaled 533. Ohio State led for the duration of the second half until Georgia sophomore wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught a 10-yard touchdown reception with 54 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.
Ohio State will return to Columbus with an 11-win season and look to build off of its playoff run in 2023.
