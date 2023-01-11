Graduate offensive lineman Matthew Jones announced on Twitter Wednesday he will return to the Buckeyes for a sixth year.

After redshirting his first year with the program in 2018, he played 29 games and started five before earning a full-time starting role at right guard in 2022, earning Second Team All-Big Ten honors. He was projected to be an undrafted free agent in the 2023 NFL Draft, according to NFL Draft Buzz.

“Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close here,” Jones said in a statement. “With that being said, I will be returning to The Ohio State University for the 2023 season.”

Jones said his return was a part of “God’s plan and the brotherhood.”

Jones is one of the few returning starters on the offensive line after third-years offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. and center Luke Wypler both declared for the draft Tuesday.

The Brooklyn, New York, native was thrust into a starting role for three games in the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, including the College Football Playoff semifinal against Clemson and national championship against Alabama.

Last season, Jones was the 33rd-best offensive guard in the Football Bowl Subdivision, having the 16th-highest pass blocking grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

Jones helped the Buckeyes rank No. 32 in the FBS with 192.38 rush yards per game.

Jones joins third-year running back Miyan Williams and fourth-year tight end Cade Stover to announce they were foregoing the NFL Draft to use another year of eligibility.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound guard said he had “unfinished business to take care of.”

“I want to thank coach Day and everyone in the program who has helped me become the man I am today and understand that everyday in life there is an event,” Jones said. “It’s how you respond to that event which determines the outcome of life.”