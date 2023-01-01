With the clock ticking down on the game clock as the ball falling in Times Square to ring in the new year, the Buckeyes lost to No. 1 Georgia in the final minute of the College Football Playoff Saturday.

Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a chance to send Ohio State to the national championship. Sailing wide left, Ruggles’ kick failed to fall through the posts as No. 4 Ohio State (11-2, 8-1 Big Ten) lost 41-42 to No. 1 Georgia (14-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) in Atlanta.

Following Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 2 Michigan Nov. 26, many around the country questioned the Buckeyes’ physicality while the coaching staff evaluated schematics to avoid allowing big plays.

Ohio State answered these questions in its loss. Despite the score, the Buckeyes pushed the SEC champion Bulldogs to their limit. Leading for the majority of the game, Georgia took a one-point lead with 54 seconds left on the game clock.

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud drove his team down and gave Ruggles a chance at a 50-yard game winner that failed to score.

Stroud impressed in what may be his final game as a Buckeye. Stroud threw for 348 yards on 23 completions. In a change from the norm Stroud, who is usually seen as a pocket passer, rushed for 34 yards — including a late scamper up the middle to set up the Ruggles attempt.

“I was just trying to leave it all on the line,” Stroud said. “Games like this, I mean, you’re lost for words.”

On the other side of the ball, fellow Heisman finalist and Georgia fourth-year quarterback, Stetson Bennett, threw for 398 yards on 23 attempts. Bennett, who led Georgia to a national championship a year ago, was instrumental in the Bulldogs late drive that resulted in a touchdown catch from Georgia second-year wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.

“I thought our team came out and swung and played hard in this game,” Day said. “Came up short, came down to one play.”

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. notched 106 all-purpose yards; however, a late-third quarter hit left the receiver battered, and he exited the game.

“To say that losing Marv didn’t have an impact on the game, it absolutely did,” Day said.

Harrison was not the only loss for Ohio State in this matchup. Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover also found himself sidelined due to back spasms.

Stover was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons, according to an announcement in the press box at the Peach Bowl.

“We lost Cade early in the game, which really sent us into a little bit of a tailspin, in a couple groupings, but I just thought that Xavier, Mitch and even Joe stepping in did a nice job,” Day said.

On the defensive side of the ball, Ohio State gave up 18 points in the fourth quarter and 42 points in total.

“42 points,” fourth-year defensive end Zach Harrison said. “We can’t let up 42 points in a game like that.”

Fourth-year linebacker Tommy Eichenberg echoed Harrison’s sentiment.

“It doesn’t come down to Noah,” Eichenberg said. “It comes down to me. I got to do, I got to do better.”

Behind the tears and emotion, Ohio State players and coaches alike exited the field one by one, encased by the sounds of a Georgia victory celebration.

Refusing to break with tradition, former Ohio State offensive lineman Harry Miller was the sole Buckeye joining the Ohio State Marching Band as they performed “Carmen Ohio.” Miller would eventually be joined by Ohio State third-year linebacker Mitchell Melton and first-year cornerback Ryan Turner and as the band played their last note, Miller let out an emphatic, “OH”

Stroud, drawing scarlet and gray for what may be the final time, said he found joy in the loss.

“When we were out there, it was kind of like you knew what was going to happen. When you’re playing like that, you’re playing free,” Stroud said. “I think that was one of the most fun games I ever played in my life.”