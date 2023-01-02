Despite a playoff loss, No. 4 Ohio State played its best game when it needed to against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday.

The Buckeyes took their second chance after falling for the second time to No. 2 Michigan Nov. 26, which also lost in the College Football Playoff this season to No. 3 TCU Saturday, and made the most of it.

Amid questions of physicality and motivation toward correcting mistakes, Ohio State led for the entirety of the second half until Georgia sophomore wide receiver Adonai Mitchell caught a 10-yard touchdown with 54 seconds to go.

“I thought our team came out and swung and played hard in this game, came up short,” head coach Ryan Day said. “It wasn’t just the last play. There was a lot of plays in the game that you wish you had back as coaches and players. That’s what happens in a game like this.”

Third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud commanded the Buckeyes from the start, displaying the ability to direct traffic on his first touchdown pass to second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., leading to 384 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Defensively, the Buckeyes made the plays they needed to make, keeping them in the game and allowing their offense to fire back when the Bulldogs put points on the board.

In a game in which the Buckeyes played their best football when they needed to, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles said he felt the ultimate responsibility comes down to him.

“I thought at times we did,” Knowles said. “I thought we had really good preparation. Bottom line, it comes down to execution, and we didn’t get it done in the fourth quarter defensively. It’s up to me now to spend a lot of dark nights figuring out why.”

Knowles thinks Ohio State will use the loss as part of its mentality toward returning to the playoff, and for him to find out where to look for the areas that need to be addressed.

“Any time you don’t win them all it’s a motivator,” Knowles said. “I’ll have to watch the film, but I know we gave up too many plays and that’s my job to fix that and not let that happen.”

And to nearly have a spot in the national championship game after the result of “The Game” in the regular season is something for which the Buckeyes prepared.

Between the end of the regular season and the Peach Bowl, the Buckeyes talked about how they focused on doing their jobs. Second-year defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau stood in front of the team the week after the Michigan loss and encouraged them to continue chasing after their goals.

While the result wasn’t what they wanted, the Buckeyes delivered.

“We had 1,500 reps over the last month,” Day said. “(We had) 1,500 reps going into this game in bowl practice to get ready for this game plan. I thought our guys executed really well at times. Again, there were some calls that I absolutely wish I had back. But in the end, game plans are only so good by the guys who can put it on the field.”