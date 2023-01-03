The football world came together in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he suffered a cardiac arrest during the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game Monday.

Hamlin fell upon standing after making a tackle against Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins just over nine minutes into the first quarter. He received CPR and was taken off the field in an ambulance over 16 minutes after he collapsed, according to Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

The NFL postponed the Bills-Bengals game around an hour after Hamlin fell, and issued a statement at 10:12 p.m.

The Bills announced at 1:48 a.m. that Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest and his “heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for further testing and treatment.”

Members of the Ohio State football program offered support through social media, as first-year running back Dallan Hayden tweeted “Prayers for Damar Hamlin” alongside three prayer hands emojis.

The @OhioStateFB quote-tweeted Pitt football, which is Hamlin’s alma mater, with prayer hands also.

The Buckeyes recruited Hamlin as part of their 2016 recruiting class, and he took an official visit Jan. 15, 2016, according to Rivals. Ohio State offered Hamlin a scholarship.

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., who suffered a concussion Saturday against No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl, posted on Twitter and sent prayers to Hamlin.

Wide receivers coach Brian Hartline also tweeted support through prayer for Hamlin and his family.

Hamlin is currently sedated and in critical condition, according to the Bills’ statement.