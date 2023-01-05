Third-year running back Miyan Williams will return to Ohio State and forgo the 2023 NFL Draft, according to multiple reports Thursday.

Williams confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch he’ll remain with the Buckeyes for a fourth season.

Williams posted “Unfinished business” on Twitter and made a similar post on Instagram Thursday morning, indicating he plans to stay at Ohio State for at least one more season.

Ohio State has yet to confirm Williams’ return.

The Cincinnati native played in 11 games this season, rushing for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns. He tied the program record by rushing for five scores against Rutgers Week 5.

Williams battled several injuries last season, missing games at Michigan State and Maryland. He dealt with “a stomach bug” before the Peach Bowl, during which Williams made three carries for 8 yards and a touchdown.

Ohio State will have Williams as part of its running backs room next season alongside second-year TreVeyon Henderson, who played in eight games and rushed for 571 yards this season but missed the College Football Playoff semifinal game against No. 1 Georgia due to injury, and first-year Dallan Hayden, who ran for five touchdowns and was the Buckeyes’ third-leading rusher this season.

Second-year running back Evan Pryor missed all of last season due to knee injury, and third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum switched “full-time” to running back midseason. The Buckeyes will have nearly a half-dozen running backs with multiple seasons of experience heading into the 2023 campaign.

Williams has three seasons of eligibility remaining.