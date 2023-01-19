Ohio State announced Thursday the Buckeyes spring game will take place April 15 at noon at Ohio Stadium.

Tickets go on sale for fans Feb. 10 at 10 a.m., according to a release. It has yet to be announced whether or not Big Ten Network will broadcast.

The intrasquad scrimmage will give fans their first look at the quarterback battle following C.J. Stroud’s departure for the NFL Draft Monday.

Quarterbacks second-year Kyle McCord and first-year Devin Brown will most likely be the two in contention to be the Buckeyes’ signal caller in 2023, but they added redshirt senior Tristan Gebbia — a transfer from Oregon State — to the mix Wednesday.

General admission ticket prices will be $7 with reserved seating options at $15 and $30, respectively, while parking is free, according to a release.