Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover announced on Twitter Monday that he plans to return for a fifth season at Ohio State.

The Mansfield, Ohio, native made the move to tight end last year after spending his first three on Ohio State’s defense, playing linebacker and defensive end. Stover was named one of the Buckeyes’ six captains prior to the start of the season.

I AM COMING BACK. — Cade Stover (@cstov8) January 9, 2023

In the 2022 campaign, Stover started all 13 games, finishing third among Buckeyes receivers with 36 receptions and totaling 406 receiving yards. He caught five touchdowns, including two against both Wisconsin in Week 4 and Indiana in Week 11.

Stover exited the Peach Bowl in the first quarter after making a catch for seven yards against No. 1 Georgia Dec. 31 due to back spasms. He was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital where he received an MRI that came back negative, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.