No. 4 Ohio State battled No. 1 Georgia in a back-and-forth affair that saw the Bulldogs outlast the Buckeyes 42-41 to advance to the College Football Playoff National Championship against No. 3 TCU.

Despite a loss from the Buckeyes, each team put on a show, combining for 10 touchdowns and nearly 1,000 total yards. The Lantern captured the moments, highlighting the highs and lows of Ohio State’s College Football Playoff matchup against Georgia.

Ohio State starts the scoring

Second-year wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game, setting the tone early and foreshadowing the high-scoring matchup to come. Third-year quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud found Harrison for their 13th connection of the season.

THE BUCKS DRAW FIRST BLOOD. Sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. gave Ohio State a 7-0 lead early in the first with this 31-yard receiving touchdown.#GoBucks #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/9RWI9x8gQS — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) January 1, 2023

End of first half, Ohio State up 28-24

The Buckeyes defied most expectations and took the lead on the defending national champions headed into the locker room. Georgia’s defense averaged less than 15 points per game given up during the regular season, while Ohio State’s offense flashed its high scoring potential behind three passing touchdowns from Stroud.

Harrison gets hit

Harrison left the game towards the end of the third quarter with a concussion after a hit to the head and neck area by Georgia sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard. The hit was originally called targeting but was soon reversed.

Ohio State settled for a field goal. Harrison caught five passes for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the Peach Bowl.

Georgia touchdown

Georgia senior quarterback Stetson Bennett helped give the Bulldogs their first lead of the second half, finding sophomore wideout Adonai Mitchell in the end zone.

Bennett, a Heisman Trophy finalist, finished with 39 passing yards and four total touchdowns.

Field goal attempt

Hope turned to heartbreak for the Buckeyes, as they fell short in a 42-41 thriller after the missed 50-yard field goal attempt by graduate kicker Noah Ruggles.

What’s next

Third-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba is one offensive weapon headed for the NFL Draft after this season.

Ohio State’s football program announced Dec. 5 that Smith-Njigba will prepare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Smith-Njigba did not play in the Peach Bowl Saturday after suffering from a hamstring injury in the season opener against then-No.5 Notre Dame Sept. 3.

A familiar face is on the sidelines for Ohio State tonight pic.twitter.com/1boDBjOlyv — Lantern Sports (@LanternSports) January 1, 2023

He played three games this season, totaling 43 receiving yards across five catches.

Ohio State looks to answer questions of what comes next and how it can improve for next season.