The Ohio Union Activities Board announced Thursday that writer and actress Jennette McCurdy will be at Ohio State Feb. 5 to talk about her recent book “I’m Glad My Mom Died.”

Free tickets to McCurdy’s OUABook Talk will be made available Friday at noon, and it will be hosted in the Ohio Union’s Archie M. Griffin Grand Ballroom Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. OUAB is also hosting a book giveaway for a signed copy of “I’m Glad My Mom Died” for someone who follows OUAB on Instagram and tags three people on its post.

McCurdy rose to fame playing Sam Puckett in the hit TV show “iCarly.” McCurdy has since spoken out about the abuse and mistreatment she faced during her time as a child actress, much of which is detailed in her book.

OUAB gave a content warning to those who will attend the show.

“This event may contain discussions on sensitive topics,” An OUAB Instagram post stated. “Eating disorders, sexual assault, and mental abuse may be discussed.”