According to reports, Kim Kardashian will speak at a private event to the Ohio State Chapter of the Ohio Innocence Project, a student organization that advocates for wrongfully convicted individuals and exonerees, Thursday.

Kardashian will be discussing on a panel the ongoing case of Kevin Keith, an Ohio man convicted of three drug-related murders in 1994, according to reports. The panel also features those from the death penalty department from the Office of the Ohio Public Defender and a Los Angeles producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi who specializes in true-crime stories, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Kevin Keith was sentenced to death by Crawford County jury, according to Justice for Kevin Keith. According to the website, in September 2010, his conviction was commuted by Ted Strickland to life without parole. Keith has insisted on his innocence since the verdict and has appealed his sentence numerous times.

Kardashian first took interest in Keith’s case in July 2019 and spoke of it on her new podcast “The System” in October 2022. In the first episodes, Kardashian explored Keith’s alibi and interviewed individuals, including Keith’s brother Charles Keith.

According to The Columbus Dispatch, The Ohio Parole Board voted 5-0 against a pardon for Kevin Keith despite Kardashian and others’ attempts, and the decision on clemency belongs to Gov. Mike DeWine.

The Lantern was unable to confirm the time and location of the event.