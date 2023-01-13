In its first home matchup since spring semester classes began, Ohio State fell to Minnesota 70-67 Thursday at Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes struggled offensively throughout the game, shooting 37.5 percent from the field and finding difficulty getting open shots, dishing out just five assists as a team. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh recorded his first collegiate double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

On the flip side, the Golden Gophers shot efficiently in both halves to the clip of 50 percent, leading by as many as 11 points. Sophomore forward Dawson Garcia scored a season-high 28 points while junior guard Ta’Lon Cooper pulled in 11 rebounds and dished out four assists.

Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing opened the scoring for Ohio State, but the problems on offense began from there. The Buckeyes never found their groove, shooting 35.7 percent from the field in the first half.

Ohio State trailed by as many as nine points, but a six-point burst from graduate guard Sean McNeil helped cut the deficit to 37-35 heading into the locker room.

The second half saw similar results, with the Buckeyes unable to find consistent scoring output from any of their players. A 10-0 Minnesota run beginning at the 12:10 mark ultimately gave the Golden Gophers a lead they didn’t relinquish.

Despite Ohio State cutting the lead to four with under a minute remaining, Minnesota hit free throws down the stretch to leave Columbus with its first Big Ten win of the season.

Ohio State held a better shooting percentage from 3-point range, shooting 46.2 percent compared to Minnesota’s 31.8 percent. The Buckeyes also converted on 13-of-15 free throw attempts, while the Golden Gophers shot at a 9-for-16 clip.

Minnesota scored 13 points off Ohio State turnovers and dished out 12 assists as a team. On the boards, the Buckeyes outrebounded the Golden Gophers 39-32.

Junior forward Zed Key returned to action after missing two games with a shoulder sprain. Key played 30 minutes and recorded 10 points and eight rebounds.

Ohio State travels to Piscataway, New Jersey, Sunday to play Rutgers in a conference matchup. Big Ten Network will broadcast.