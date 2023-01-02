Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh scored 18 points as Ohio State won its first road conference matchup of the season, defeating Northwestern 73-57 Sunday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

The Buckeyes (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) played an efficient all-around game, with four players scoring in double figures. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 11 rebounds and six assists, respectively.

The Wildcats (10-3, 1-1 Big Ten) were held to 28.4 percent shooting from the floor and fared slightly better from 3-point range at 29 percent. Northwestern never led and trailed by as many as 28 points.

Ohio State took an early 14-3 advantage thanks to six quick points from redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing and never looked back. After holding Northwestern to seven made field goals in the first half, the Buckeyes led 35-17 at the break.

The second half produced similar results, with the Wildcats unable to get into an offensive rhythm in front of their home crowd. Redshirt senior guard Chase Audige scored 10 of his points in the second half, leading Northwestern with 16 for the game.

Despite a late scoring run, the Wildcats were unable to cut the deficit to under 14 during the second period. The Buckeyes’ starters scored 63 of their 73 points.

Once again, the Buckeyes pounded the paint and saw promising results. Ohio State scored 32 points in the paint and outrebounded Northwestern 46-37 for the game.

Northwestern won the turnover battle 12-7, but struggled mightily from the free throw line. The Wildcats shot 58.8 percent from the charity stripe, while the Buckeyes shot 75 percent on 20 attempts.

Key recorded his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points alongside 11 rebounds. Graduate guard Sean McNeil scored 15 points, with senior guard Tanner Holden adding eight points off the bench.

Ohio State next hosts No. 1 Purdue at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus Thursday at 7 p.m. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast.