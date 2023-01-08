Graduate guard Jahmir Young recorded a double-double with 33 points and 10 rebounds, as No. 24 Ohio State fell to Maryland 80-73 Sunday at the XFINITY Center.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2 Big Ten) could not contain Young or the Maryland starters down the stretch, with the team committing 28 fouls on the day. Freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh led Ohio State with 22 points and seven rebounds, while graduate guard Isaac Likekele dished out four assists.

The Terrapins (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten) out-rebounded Ohio State 40-26 on the day, with Young scoring 17 of his 30 points in the second half. All five Maryland starters scored in double-figures, and sophomore forward Julian Reese led with three assists.

Ohio State controlled the first 10 minutes of the game, leading by as many as seven thanks to eight quick points from graduate guard Sean McNeil. After a back-and-forth first half, the Buckeyes led 39-34 heading into the locker room.

But Maryland’s halftime adjustments paid dividends, opening the second half on a 14-0 run and leading by as many as 14 points. The Terrapins shot 33 times from the free throw line, hitting 27 of them, while Ohio State converted at a 16-of-19 clip.

The Buckeyes did not go down without a fight, cutting the lead to three multiple times, trailing 71-68 with 2:40 remaining. However, Maryland converted its free throws down the stretch and left with an important conference win.

Junior forward Zed Key missed the game dealing with a shoulder sprain, while freshman center Felix Okpara made his first collegiate start. Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing led Ohio State with 34 minutes played and scored 21 points.

Each team committed 12 turnovers, but Maryland’s 14-7 advantage on offensive rebounds proved costly for second chance opportunities. Freshman guards Bruce Thornton and Roddy Gayle Jr. each contributed two steals.

Ohio State hosts Minnesota Thursday in a Big Ten conference matchup at 6:30 p.m. in Columbus. Fox Sports 1 will broadcast.