Freshman center Felix Okpara was tasked with an increased role against Second Team All-Big Ten and Purdue junior center Zach Edey against the then-No. 1 Boilermakers Jan. 5.

When junior forward Zed Key exited less than five minutes into the first half due to a shoulder sprain, Okpara — who stands as Ohio State’s tallest player at 6-foot-11 — came off the bench and matched up against Edey, who is 7-foot-4.

“I feel like it really helped me grow as a player,” Okpara said. “Playing a really good player, also, it can help your confidence and help you play good.”

Okpara played a career-high 30 minutes in the 71-69 loss, as Purdue freshman guard Fletcher Loyer made the game-winning 3-pointer with 11 seconds remaining.

Loss aside, Okpara forced the Boilermakers to pivot from a potential game plan. He and Edey leaned into one another near the left block, and Edey caught the ball with just under 14 seconds to go, but the Purdue big man didn’t have an open window to score near the paint.

Head coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes expected Purdue to look to Edey for a potential go-ahead score, and Okpara defended Edey with his arms raised, forcing the Purdue center to pass.

“He’s a really good player, really strong, plays aggressively,” Okpara said. “That was a really good matchup. I felt like I went in there with more intensity. I wasn’t going to let him score on me. The game was a close one.”

As Key remains on a day-to-day basis, Ohio State inserted Okpara into the starting lineup Sunday against Maryland. Okpara will likely remain in a similar role while Key works to return to the floor.

“It’s a conversation we’ll continue to have because his value right now is he needs to be able to give us 20 to 25 good minutes because his size and length is so valuable,” Holtmann said.

A native of Lagos, Nigeria, Okpara moved to the U.S. over four years ago and started playing basketball. He was a consensus four-star recruit at the prep level, attending Hamilton Heights Christian Academy in Tennessee before transferring to Link Academy in Missouri before his senior season.

Having already recorded a collegiate double-double behind 12 rebounds and 10 points against St. Francis in December 2022, Okpara’s is a force around the basket since arriving at Ohio State.

Okpara said he studies NBA big men, like Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks and Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently, he said he’s watching Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who also stands 6-foot-11.

Defense is a strength for Okpara, and his ability to block shot attempts is noticeable. His 16 blocks are second among Buckeyes behind Key’s 17, and Okpara had two and three stops against Purdue and Maryland, respectively.

Okpara said he wants to work on avoiding “cheap fouls” and gaining more rebounds when he’s on the court, and the Big Ten competition presents an opportunity.

“I feel like back in high school, I was the tallest guy, so it was like I just got to jump and reach for the ball,” Okpara said. “But now, I got to do more work, chase the ball and figure out where the ball is going after a shot.”

Okpara said he had big shoes to fill without Key and is taking a familiar approach he’s had along with Key’s advice in order to keep “doing the things I need to do for my team to win.”

“He’s just told me to play smart,” Okpara said. “He told me, ‘Be calm, and just let the ball come. Just flow with it.’”

The Buckeyes’ next task will come Thursday against Minnesota at 6:30 p.m. on Fox Sports 1. The Golden Gophers have three players who stand 6-foot-10 or taller, with their freshman forward Pharrel Payne tied for the team’s lead in blocks with 15.

Ohio State expected its group of freshmen — including Okpara — and newcomers to gradually develop their roles as the season progressed. Now, Okpara hears his number being called and is stepping up as the Buckeyes look to snap their two-game losing streak.

“Like coach Holtmann always says, you got to get better every day,” Okpara said. “If we can clean up our mistakes in practice and get good before games, I feel like we’re going to be good.”